Mack, McInarlin, Presslie and Campbell win the aggregate hardware at NPC 2026 Junior Solo Piping Competition
Glasgow – February 21, 2026 – The National Piping Centre was stowed out with young pipers and their proud parents at the organization’s 2026 Junior Solo Piping Competition, where Charlie Mack won the aggregate trophy in the Under 18 category, Shay McInarlin gained the Under 15 aggregate, Larry Presslie won the overall trophy in the Under 13, and Charles Campbell was best aggregate in the Practice Chanter.
Under 18
Piobaireachd (26 entered)
1st Charlie Mack
2nd William Muirhead
3rd Kai Hay
4th Rory Menzie
5th Harris Morford
6th Lachlan Rennie
Judges: Patricia Henderson, Murray Henderson
MSR (30 entered)
1st Arthur MacKay
2nd Lachlan Rennie
3rd Kai Hay
4th Charlie Mack
5th James Silcock
6th Harris Morford
Judges: Sandy Cameron, Darach Urquhart
Jig (30 entered)
1st Charlie Mack
2nd Kai Hay
3rd Lachlan Rennie
4th Rory Cairns
5th Harris Morford
6th Hamish Addison
Judges: Emma Buchan, John Mulhearn
Under 15
Piobaireachd (19 entered)
1st Travis McKenna-Johnston
2nd Shay McInarlin
3rd Cailean Acamovic
4th Alasdair Bullock
5th Eilidh Squires
6th Laura Shennan
Judges: Wilson Brown, John Mulhearn
March (27 enetered)
1st Cailean Acamovic
2nd Ollie Kemp
3rd Sydney Charles
4th Laura Shennan
5th Shay McInarlin
6th Alasdair Bullock
Judges: Emma Buchan, Craig Muirhead
Strathspey & Reel (27 entered)
1st Ollie Kemp
2nd Shay McInarlin
3rd Sydney Charles
4th Alasdair Bullock
5th Mirren Silver
6th Travis McKenna-Johnston
Judges: Emma Buchan, Craig Muirhead
Under 13
Piobaireachd Ground (20 entered)
1st Larry Presslie
2nd Adam Fersia
3rd Abhiram Rao
4th Aaron Kane
5th Callum O’Reilly
6th Seota Tang
Judges: Eala McElhinny, Anna Smart
March (23 entered)
1st Abhiram Rao
2nd Larry Presslie
3rd Elliot Wilson
4th Adam Fersia
5th Rory Fielden
6th Penelope Broadfoot
Judges: Eala McElhinny, Anna Smart
Practice Chanter
March (18 entered)
1st Charles Campbell
2nd Beth McAlaney
3rd Sam Aiton
4th Armel Campbell Le Guennec
5th Nathan Evans
6th Rowan Garden
Judges: Eala McElhinny, Anna Smart
Slow Air (17 entered)
1st Nathan Evans
2nd Sam Aiton
3rd Charles Campbell
4th Rowan Garden
5th Beth McAlaney
6th Alyvia MacDonald
Judges: Eala McElhinny, Anna Smart
NO COMMENTS YET