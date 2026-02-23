Mack, McInarlin, Presslie and Campbell win the aggregate hardware at NPC 2026 Junior Solo Piping Competition

Glasgow – February 21, 2026 – The National Piping Centre was stowed out with young pipers and their proud parents at the organization’s 2026 Junior Solo Piping Competition, where Charlie Mack won the aggregate trophy in the Under 18 category, Shay McInarlin gained the Under 15 aggregate, Larry Presslie won the overall trophy in the Under 13, and Charles Campbell was best aggregate in the Practice Chanter.

Under 18

Piobaireachd (26 entered)

1st Charlie Mack

2nd William Muirhead

3rd Kai Hay

4th Rory Menzie

5th Harris Morford

6th Lachlan Rennie

Judges: Patricia Henderson, Murray Henderson

MSR (30 entered)

1st Arthur MacKay

2nd Lachlan Rennie

3rd Kai Hay

4th Charlie Mack

5th James Silcock

6th Harris Morford

Judges: Sandy Cameron, Darach Urquhart

Jig (30 entered)

1st Charlie Mack

2nd Kai Hay

3rd Lachlan Rennie

4th Rory Cairns

5th Harris Morford

6th Hamish Addison

Judges: Emma Buchan, John Mulhearn

Under 15

Piobaireachd (19 entered)

1st Travis McKenna-Johnston

2nd Shay McInarlin

3rd Cailean Acamovic

4th Alasdair Bullock

5th Eilidh Squires

6th Laura Shennan

Judges: Wilson Brown, John Mulhearn

March (27 enetered)

1st Cailean Acamovic

2nd Ollie Kemp

3rd Sydney Charles

4th Laura Shennan

5th Shay McInarlin

6th Alasdair Bullock

Judges: Emma Buchan, Craig Muirhead

Strathspey & Reel (27 entered)

1st Ollie Kemp

2nd Shay McInarlin

3rd Sydney Charles

4th Alasdair Bullock

5th Mirren Silver

6th Travis McKenna-Johnston

Judges: Emma Buchan, Craig Muirhead

Under 13

Piobaireachd Ground (20 entered)

1st Larry Presslie

2nd Adam Fersia

3rd Abhiram Rao

4th Aaron Kane

5th Callum O’Reilly

6th Seota Tang

Judges: Eala McElhinny, Anna Smart

March (23 entered)

1st Abhiram Rao

2nd Larry Presslie

3rd Elliot Wilson

4th Adam Fersia

5th Rory Fielden

6th Penelope Broadfoot

Judges: Eala McElhinny, Anna Smart

Practice Chanter

March (18 entered)

1st Charles Campbell

2nd Beth McAlaney

3rd Sam Aiton

4th Armel Campbell Le Guennec

5th Nathan Evans

6th Rowan Garden

Judges: Eala McElhinny, Anna Smart

Slow Air (17 entered)

1st Nathan Evans

2nd Sam Aiton

3rd Charles Campbell

4th Rowan Garden

5th Beth McAlaney

6th Alyvia MacDonald

Judges: Eala McElhinny, Anna Smart