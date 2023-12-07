Subscribers
December 07, 2023

Material and exercises of the highest order: Greg Dinsdale reviews Reid Maxwell’s “Taking No Shortcuts”

Taking No Shortcuts, A Complete Pipe Band Drumming Reference Book J. Reid Maxwell 118 pages $75. Published by and available from TakingNoShortcuts.com Reviewed by Greg Dinsdale Imagine a reader picking up a freshly published book and seeing terms like “dead stroke,” “paratriplet,” “ratamacues” and, my favourite, “triz-a-let.” It sounds a little bit murder mystery, a […]
To access this content, you must purchase a subscription.

Subscribers

Related

See also
News
December 02, 2023
Boghall is Scots Trad Music 2023 Scottish Pipe Band of the Year; Domhnall Bàn MacDonald Music Tutor of the Year
News
December 02, 2023
Bruce “The Owl” Anderson, 1958-2023
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?