Part 2 of Reid and Grant Maxwell discussing ‘Taking No Shortcuts’

In Part 1 of our conversation with Reid and Grant Maxwell, the renowned father and son duo of pipe band snare drummers discussed Taking No Shortcuts, the new 118-page collection of nearly a thousand exercises for players of all levels.

In Part 2, they discuss the writing ethic, the “secret sauce” that helps to give the Simon Fraser University Pipe Band its trademark ensemble energy, and Grant Maxwell’s impact as leading-drummer of the Vale United Pipe Band in Penticton, British Columbia.

Taking No Shortcuts is available at takingnoshortcuts.com for $75. We thank Reid and Grant Maxwell for sharing their thoughts and time.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more brief conversations and full-length video interviews with leading lights in the piping and drumming world.