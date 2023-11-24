Features
November 24, 2023

Reid and Grant Maxwell on ‘Taking No Shortcuts’ – Part 1

Reid Maxwell

One of the greatest pipe band drummers of all time, Reid Maxwell’s recently released 118-page Taking No Shortcuts collection of 900 carefully honed exercises is already in its second printing.

Designed for any level of drummer, the book collects the exercises that Maxwell created, revised and continually tweaked over more than 40 years. They are the techniques taught to Maxwell’s hundreds of students, including the drum sections of his Grade 1 Simon Fraser University, winners of the last two World Pipe Band Drumming titles.

Grant Maxwell

Maxwell’s son, Grant, himself one of the world’s best snare drummers, has played a significant role in pulling together and publishing the book. After all, Grant Maxwell was guided by his father with the techniques in Taking No Shortcuts since he was a toddler.

Reid Maxwell’s fame as a drummer comes with his leading Grade 1 drum corps to no fewer than six World titles, and he remains the only leading-drummer in history to win the World Pipe Band Drumming award with two bands, having achieved it in 1987 with the 78th Fraser Highlanders.

The collection’s orange cover reflects the older Maxwell’s trademark orange baseball cap that has become part of his personal brand.

Exclusively for pipes|drums readers and viewers, we caught up with Reid and Grant Maxwell for a brief two-part conversation about Taking No Shortcuts.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the second part of our conversation with Reid and Grant Maxwell.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
November 20, 2023
Banned from the band: a cautionary tale about wrongly blocked pipes
News
November 19, 2023
Solo Piping Judges’ Association welcomes Bruce Hitchings as chair
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?