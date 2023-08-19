Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia: World Champions 2023

Glasgow – August 19, 2023 – With a total of 190 bands competing across all grades at Glasgow Green, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia of Scotland were crowned 2023 World Champions against a field of 15 other Grade 1 bands. The band was a very popular winner, with more than a half-century striving for the coveted prize.

Simon Fraser University achieved the World Pipe Band Drumming Championship, successfully defending their 2022 title.

The World Championship win was the first in Boghall & Bathgate’s 52-year history, their second major competition victory in 2023, following their success at the UK Championships in June. Until now, Boghall had been considered by many to be “the best band yet to win the World’s,” following four runner-up placings since they were elevated to Grade 1 in 1980. The World’s win was the band’s thirteenth major championship title in Grade 1.

Here’s a slideshow of Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia going bananas after being announced the winners:

The band won the award in 19-year-old Leading Drummer Kerr McQuillan’s first year in the role. Pipe-Major Ross Harvey walked in front of the band with the World’s trophy as they marched off to one of their signature tunes, “The Big Road Brusher.” Former Pipe-Major Ross Walker joined the band on the pipes in the march, celebrating the prize that had eluded him, his brother Craig, Robert Martin, and long-time leading-drummers Gordon and Tom Brown.

Despite it being the first World Championship for the band, Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia has been a model of consistent success over five decades. The organization’s renowned teaching program has brought continuity to the Grade 1 band’s top-six quality year in and year out while producing hundreds of pipers and drummers throughout the West Lothian area.

In a major event, Friday Grade 1 piping judge Nat Russell’s results were not used.

The Saturday Grade 1 competitions followed a first-round MSR and Medley the day before.

Virtually every band’s medley featured at least one classic tune, even piobaireachds, arranged in one or more time signature different from the original, a trend that continues after at least a decade. Many bands placed well-kent traditional airs and strathspeys in their selections, and several medleys made use of glissando “slurs” in jigs and reels.

Inveraray & District and Police Scotland Fife’s Saturday medleys made the most daring musical deviations with a one-beat chanter rest or cut-out, and Police Scotland Federation played part of the ground and taorluath variation of the piobaireachd “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay” in a highly orchestrated arrangement, echoing their intro and then reprised in the closer. These three risk-taking moments might have moved pipe band competition music ahead a few inches unless, of course, closed-minded or confused judges elected to hammer them for it.

Bagpipe pitch in Grade 1 for every band was between 484 and 487 Hz, mostly far lower than the sky-high pitch in 2022 when the World’s saw record-high temperatures in pure sunshine.

The winner of Grade 2 was Royal Burgh of Annan and Glasgow Skye Association won the drumming.

After seven years, it was the final contest for Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia’s Andrew Lawson as leading-drummer, who has voluntarily handed the role over to Grade 2 Uddingston’s L-D Grant Cassidy. As with every year, there is almost certain to be more leadership changes in the off-season.

The weather was warm for Glasgow but variable, overcast with intermittent showers and strong winds in the morning, making the conditions more challenging for competitors and listeners alike. The sun emerged, and the wind calmed a bit after 2 pm, making things better and warmer for all until about 4 pm when the rain came on again. The march-past was mercifully dry.

Though sold-out weeks in advance, the seated stands in the main arena were visibly at least half-empty, even during the final medley event. The size of the stands was far smaller than the arena has seen over the last decade, and a 10% increase over 2022 prices didn’t put bums in all seats. The free standing-room area was packed dozens deep as usual.

BBC Scotland once again live-streamed the event for free to a global audience. The lower-grade Saturday competitions began at 9 am BST. The march-past and prize-giving concluded after 8 pm, mostly due to 184 bands – all but the six 2022 Grade 1 prize-winners, which had to play many multiple rounds of 6/8 marches as “centre bands” – marching on one by one and every single prize winner, including three sections of drum-majors, coming up for their trophy.

Grade 1 (16 competed)

Overall

1st Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

2nd Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

3rd Inveraray & District (Scotland)

4th Simon Fraser University (Canada)

5th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

6th St. Laurence O’Toole (Republic of Ireland)

7th Police Scotland Fife

8th ScottishPower (Scotland)

9th Manawatu (New Zealand)

10th Canterbury Caledonian Society (New Zealand)

11th Johnstone (Scotland)

12th Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)

13th 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

14th St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

15th Auckland & District (New Zealand)

16th Closkelt (Northern Ireland)

Drumming: Simon Fraser University

Medley Overall: Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

Medley Drumming: Field Marshal Montgomery

MSR Overall: Field Marshal Montgomery

MSR Drumming: Simon Fraser University

Champion of Champions: Inveraray & District

Drumming: Field Marshal Montgomery

Saturday

Medley (own choice)

1st Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (2,3,2,2)

2nd Simon Fraser University (ens.pref.) (5,1,3,1)

3rd Inveraray & District (1,2,4,3)

4th Field Marshal Montgomery (3,5,1,4)

5th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (4,4,8,6)

6th Police Scotland Fife (8,7,5,5)

Judges: Brian Switalla, John Wilson (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Robert Mathieson (ensemble)

MSR (own choice, maximum four parts each tune)

1st Field Marshal Montgomery (2,3,1,1)

2nd Inveraray & District(1,1,4,4)

3rd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (3,2,3,3)

4th Simon Fraser University (6,5,2,2)

5th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (4,4,7,6)

6th ScottishPower (5,6,8,5)

Judges: Sam Young, Ronnie McShannon (piping); Allan Craig (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)

Friday

Medley (own choice)

1st Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (1,1,2,1)

2nd Inveraray & District (ens.pref.) (2,2,5,4)

3rd Field Marshal Montgomery (4,3,1,5)

4th Simon Fraser University (6,6,3,3)

5th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (3,4,8,6)

6th St. Laurence O’Toole (8,8,4,2)

Judges: John Connor, Jim Semple (Piping); Gordon Parkes (drumming); Tony Sloane (ensemble)

MSR (own choice, unlimited parts per tune)

1st Field Marshal Montgomery (ens.pref.) (X,1,6,1)

2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (X,3,2,3)

3rd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (X,2,3,4)

4th Inveraray & District (X,4,4,2)

5th Simon Fraser University (X,5,1,7)

6th ScottishPower (X,7,8,,5)

Judges: Nat Russell (marks not used by RSPBA), Mark Faloon (piping); Paul Brown (drumming); Jim Campbell (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, 20 competed)

1st Royal Burgh of Annan (Scotland)

2nd Buchan Peterson (Scotland)

3rd Manorcunningham (Republic of Ireland)

4th Portlethen & District (Scotland)

5th Ravara (Northern Ireland)

6th Uddingston (Scotland)

Drumming: Glasgow Skye Association (Scotland)

Judges: Bill Garrett, Terry Lee (piping); Gordon Brown (drumming); Jim Baxter (ensemble)

Champion of Champions: Royal Burgh of Annan

Champion of Champions Drumming: Royal Burgh of Annan

Grade 3A Final (medley, 12 competed in final, 26 bands total in two MSR heats)

1st Tullylagan (Northern Ireland)

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial (Canada)

3rd Vale of Atholl (Scotland)

4th Coalburn IOR (Scotland)

5th McNeillstown (Northern Ireland)

6th Clogher & District (Northern Ireland)

Drumming: Tullylagan

Judges: John Nevans, Maurice Rhodes (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Tom Brown (ensemble)

Champion of Champions: Coalburn IOR

Champion of Champions Drumming: Tullylagan

Grade 3B (medley, 14 competed)

1st Haileybury (Australia)

2nd Cullybackey (Northern Ireland)

3rd Macanata (England)

4th Ross & Cromarty (Scotland)

5th Methil & District (Scotland)

6th Lower Clyde (Scotland)

Drumming: Macanta (England)

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Alvis Kerr (piping; Mark Wilson (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Champion of Champions: Ross & Cromarty

Champion of Champions Drumming: Macanta

Juvenile (MSR, five competed)

1st Dollar Academy (Scotland)

2nd George Watson’s College (Scotland)

3rd St. Andrew’s College (New Zealand)

4th George Herriots School (Scotland)

5th Preston Lodge High School (Scotland)

Drumming: Dollar Academy

Judges: David Middleton, Mark Faloon (piping); David Brown (drumming); Alan Ronaldson (ensemble)

Champion of Champions: Dollar Academy

Champion of Champions Drumming: Dollar Academy

Grade 4A Final (prescribed MSR, 12 competed in final; 30 competed overall in two heats)

1st Burntisland & District (Scotland)

2nd Syerla & District (Northern Ireland)

3rd Cape Breton Island (Canada)

4th Cloughfin (Northern Ireland)

5th Gransha (Northern Ireland)

6th Rothesay & District (Scotland)

Drumming: Uddingston Strathclyde (Scotland)

Judges: Ross Walker, John Reville (piping); Arthur Cook (drumming; Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Champion of Champions: Burntisland & District

Champion of Champions Drumming: Uddingston Strathclyde

Grade 4B (prescribed marches, 12 competed in final; 39 overall in two heats)

1st Scots School Albury (Australia)

2nd Royal Army of Oman

3rd Letterkenny & District (Ireland)

4th Govan Community (Scotland)

5th City of Aberdeen (Scotland)

6th City of Discovery (ens.pref.) (Scotland)

Drumming: Scots School Albury (Australia)

Judges: Peter Hunt, Jim Wark (piping); Lee Innes (drumming); Jennifer Hutcheon (ensemble)

Champion of Champions: Scots School Albury

Champion of Champions Drumming: Altnaveigh Memorial (Northern Ireland)

Novice Juvenile A (prescribed MSR, 10 competed)

1st St. Columba School Kilmacolm (Scotland)

2nd West Lothian Schools (Scotland)

3rd Scots College (Australia)

4th George Watson’s College (Scotland)

5th High School of Dundee (Scotland)

6th North Lanarkshire Schools (Scotland)

Drumming: George Watson’s Collge

Judges: Robert Shaw, Colin Moffett (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); John Moles (ensemble)

Champion of Champions: St. Columba School Kilmacolm

Champion of Champions Drumming: Dollar Academy

Novice Juvenile B (30 competed)

1st Renfrewshire Schools (Scotland)

2nd Lochgelly High School (Scotland)

3rd Oban High School (Scotland) (receiving “The Bank of Mom & Dad Trophy”)

4th St. John’s College (Zimbabwe)

5th St. Thomas Episcopal School (USA)

6th Bucksburn & District (Novice) (Scotland)

Drumming: St. Thomas Episcopal School

Judges: Robert Shaw, Colin Moffett (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); John Moles (ensemble)

Champion of Champions: Lochgelly High School

Champion of Champions Drumming: Dollar Academy (Scotland)