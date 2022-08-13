Field Marshal Montgomery: 2022 World Pipe Band Champions

Glasgow – August 13, 2022 – After two days of stressful competition under scorching sunny and hot conditions for Glasgow, Field Marshal Montgomery of Northern Ireland were crowned World Pipe Band Champions with the best combined results over four separate events – two Medleys and two MSRs – one of each played each day.

It was the thirteenth time winning the World’s for Field Marshal Montgomery and, with it, Pipe-Major Richard Parkes breaks the record of World titles for a Grade 1 pipe-major, previously held by Pipe-Major Ian MacLellan of the Glasgow/Strathclyde Police Pipe Band.

Simon Fraser University won the overall drumming title, the sixth time that Lead-Drummer Reid Maxwell had led a corps to the prize – five times with SFU and once with the 78th Fraser Highlanders.

Buchan Peterson of Aberdeen, Scotland, won Grade 2 against a field of 18 other contestants, while winners of multiple 2022 major championships, Ravara of Northern Ireland, had to settle for second.

Fourteen bands competed in Grade 1, and there were 145 bands overall, a substantially smaller number than pre-pandemic years. The size of the bands themselves was generally smaller, most pipe sections from 14 to 17 members though some featured more than 20 pipers. Drum corps sizes in general did not appear to have been affected much through the two-year hiatus. A few groups featured more drummers than pipers.

The pitch of pipe sections consistently exceeded 490Hz, with a few reaching 494Hz.

Crowd size appeared smaller than pre-pandemic years, and the arena stands were about two-thirds empty for both the MSR and Medley events, perhaps due to far fewer non-UK bands travelling to Scotland. A ticket for the arena was £30.

BBC Scotland live-streamed the Saturday competition for free. Viewer numbers were not known, but the previous day’s Grade 1 events, live-streamed by Inner Ear, were watched by about 2,500 at peak points. Production value was very high, though a BBC camera operator was frequently about a foot away from competing players.

The Sunday Grade 1 Medley competition was the final performance for Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Lead-Drummer Gordon Brown, who announced his retirement the day before the event. Brown held the post for more than 30 years, winning several World Pipe Band Drumming and numerous others drumming championships along the way, making him one of the greatest pipe band drummers in history.

The 2022 World’s was the final competition for judges Ken Eller and Alan Ronaldson, as both have reached age 75, the RSPBA’s mandatory age of retirement. RSPBA Chief Executive Ian Embelton officially exited the position after more than two decades. At the closing ceremony, Inveraray & District Pipe-Major Stuart Liddell played a solo tribute, “Hector the Hero,” for those lost during the pandemic. Incoming CEO Colin Mulhern then took over announcement duties with a welcomed positive and clear voice, but then handed over the Grade 1 announcement to Embelton.

The march past and prize ceremony, despite far fewer bands, took almost two-and-a-half hours with the whole event finishing at 7:35 pm.

Before the Saturday Grade 1 Medley competition, a tribute band of available players re-enacted the 1970 winning medley performance by Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, using the original drum scores and mostly accurate pipe tune settings. The performance was to mark 50 years since the competition medley format was introduced. The group didn’t go as far as to perform in number-one dress or with 12 pipers or at a 470Hz pitch, but delivered an entertaining interlude at the lunch break.

Grade 1 (14 competed)

1st Field Marshal Montgomery

2nd Inveraray & District (Scotland)

3rd ScottishPower (Scotland)

4th St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

5th Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

6th Simon Fraser University (Canada)

World Pipe Band Drumming Champions: Simon Fraser University

Aggregate MSR winners: Inveraray & District

Aggregate Medley winners: Field Marshal Montgomery

Aggregate MSR Drumming: St. Laurence O’Toole

Aggregate Medley Drumming: Simon Fraser University

Friday judges: Medley: Maurice Rhodes, Bob Worrall (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Tom Brown (ensemble). MSR: Jim Wark, Ken Eller (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Alan Ronaldson (ensemble).

Saturday judges: Medley: Robert Shaw, Peter Hunt (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); Jim Baxter (ensemble). MSR: Ross Walker, Cameron Edgar (piping); Lee Innes, (drumming); Jennifer Hutcheon (ensemble)

2022 RSPBA Grade 1 Champion of Champions: Field Marshal Montgomery

2022 RSPBA Grade 1 Champion of Champions Drumming: Inveraray & District

Grade 2 (medley, 19 competed)

1st Buchan Peterson

2nd Ravara (Northern Ireland)

3rd Uddingston (Scotland)

4th Royal Burgh of Annan (Scotland)

5th City of Edinburgh (Scotland)

6th Manorcunningham (Ireland)

Drumming: Uddingston

Judges: Barry Donaldson, John Nevans (piping); Paul Brown, (drumming); Tony Sloane (ensemble)

2022 RSPBA Grade 2 Champion of Champions: Buchan Peterson

2022 RSPBA Grade 2 Champion of Champions Drumming: Buchan Peterson

Grade 3A (MSR, 21 competed)

1st Johnstone (Gr3) (Scotland)

2nd Deeside Caledonia (Scotland)

3rd Matt Boyd Memorial (Northern Ireland)

4th Coalburn IOR (Scotland)

5th Tullylagan (Northern Ireland)

6th Clogher & District (Northern Ireland)

Drumming: Tullylagan

Judges: Bill Garrett, Jim Campbell (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Robert Mathieson (ensemble)

2022 RSPBA Grade 3A Champion of Champions: Johnstone

2022 RSPBA Grade 3A Champion of Champions Drumming: Denny & Dunipace Association (Scotland)

Grade 3B (MSR, 17 competed)

1st Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (Scotland)

2nd Edradour Pitlochry & Blair Atholl (Scotland)

3rd Major Sinclair Memorial (Northern Ireland)

4th Augharan (Northern Ireland)

5th Methil & District (Scotland)

6th Cullybackey (Northern Ireland)

Drumming: Edradour Pitlochry & Blair Atholl

Judges: Terry Lee, Ronnie McShannon (piping); Bill Black (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)

2022 RSPBA Grade 3B Champion of Champions: Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

2022 RSPBA Grade 3B Champion of Champions Drumming: Macanta (England)

Juvenile (medley, four competed)

1st Dollar Academy (Scotland)

2nd George Watson’s College (Scotland)

3rd St. Thomas Episcopal School (USA)

4th Preston Lodge High School (Scotland)

Drumming: St. Thomas Episcopal School

Judges: Robert Shaw, Peter Hunt (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); Jim Baxter (ensemble)

2022 RSPBA Juvenile Champion of Champions: Dollar Academy

2022 RSPBA Juvenile Champion of Champions Drumming: Dollar Academy

Grade 4A (prescribed MSR tunes, 23 competed)

1st Kildoag (Northern Ireland)

2nd Gransha (Northern Ireland)

3rd Brisbane Boys College (Australia)

4th Lower Clyde (Scotland)

5th Durham Regional Police (Canada)

6th Uddingston Strathclyde (Scotland)

Drumming: Gransha

Judges: John Wilson, Mark Faloon (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

2022 RSPBA Grade 4A Champion of Champions: Lower Clyde

2022 RSPBA Grade 4A Champion of Champions Drumming: Uddingston Strathclyde

Grade 4B (prescribed marches, 12 competed after two qualifying heats)

1st Syerla & District (Northern Ireland)

2nd 1st Troon Boys Brigade (Scotland)

3rd Kilbarchan (Scotland)

4th Black Raven (Ireland)

5th City of Discover (Scotland)

6th Brisbane Boys’ College (Australia)

Drumming: 1st Troon Boys Brigade

Judges: Ken Eller, Jim Wark (piping); David Brown (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

2022 RSPBA Grade 4B Champion of Champions: Kilbarchan

2022 RSPBA Grade 4B Champion of Champions Drumming: Kilbarchan

Novice Juvenile A (prescribed MSR tunes, five competed)

1st Dollar Academy (Scotland)

2nd West Lothian School (Scotland)

3rd George Heriot School (Scotland)

4th George Watson’s College (Scotland)

5th Stirling & District Schools (Scotland)

Drumming: George Heriot’s School

Judges: George Wilson, Sam Young (piping); Brian Martin (drumming); Tom Brown (ensemble)

2022 RSPBA Champion of Champions: Dollar Academy

2022 RSPBA Champion of Champions Drumming: George Watson’s College

Novice Juvenile B (prescribed marches, 14 competed)

1st High School of Dundee (Scotland)

2nd North Lanarkshire Schools (Scotland)

3rd St. Columba School (Scotland)

4th Renfrewshire Schools (Scotland)

5th Oban High School (Scotland)

6th Lochgelly High School (Scotland)

Drumming: North Lanarkshire Schools

Judges: George Wilson, Sam Young (piping); Brian Martin (drumming); Tom Brown (ensemble)

2022 RSPBA Champion of Champions: St. Columba School

2022 RSPBA Champion of Champions Drumming: High School of Dundee