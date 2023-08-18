Features
August 18, 2023

World’s 2023 Day 1: an Alister Sinclair photo feature

The first day of the Grade 1 competitions of the 2023 World Pipe Band Championships again elevated the art to a new level of excellence.

Alister Sinclair was on the ground at the Grade 1 arena, capturing some of the moments of the day.

We hope you enjoy this exclusive pipes|drums photo feature slideshow. Just click the first image to open the series.

45 Photos|View Slide Show >

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more images and, of course, results from the 2023 World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green.

 

