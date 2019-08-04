Maxville Grade 1 videos

pipes|drums is pleased to bring readers high definition videos from the Grade 1 competitions at the North American Pipe Band Championships at the Glengarry Highland Games at Maxville, Ontario, held in mostly great conditions before a large crowd.

City of Dunedin of Dunedin, Florida, won the title, with the 78th Fraser Highlanders of Ontario second, and the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) third.

City of Dunedin: 2019 North American Champions



We hope that you enjoy these videos, presented in order of placing in each event, and published with the permission of the Glengarry Highland Games and the bands involved. (Unfortunately, due to a technical problem we did not capture the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) MSR.)

