May, Grierson, Menzies, MacArthur, Forrest overall winners of NPC Juniors

The Internet – February 13, 2021 – A glimmer of a bright spot to the lack of in-person competitions is that many more contestants can participate in online events, and the 25th anniversary National Piping Centre Junior Solo Piping Competition went on in digital format, with a record 132 pipers playing more than 350 performances.

Cameron May of North Lanarkshire, Scotland, was the big winner of the overall prize in the Under 18 category. Gregor Grierson (pipes) and Jack MacArthur (chanter) took the Under 15; and Rory Menzies (pipes) and Seonaidh Forrest (chanter) won the aggregates in the Under 12.

Under 18

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron May

2nd Bobby Allan

3rd Gregor MacDonald

4th Archie MacLean

5th Callum Lowther

6th Dugald MacKechnie

2/4 March

1st Jack McGowan

2nd Cameron May

3rd Jake Robertson

4th Hugo McPherson

5th Bobby Allen

6th Andrew Nelson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cameron May

2nd Kyle Cameron

3rd Bobby Allen

4th Gregor MacDonald

5th Eala McElhinney

6th Griffin Jackson

Jig

1st Jack McGowan

2nd Gregor MacDonald

3rd Cameron May

4th Bobby Allen

5th Finlay Peden

6th Griffin Jackson

Freestyle

1st Catriona Norman

2nd Ryan McCreadie

3rd Magnus Stone

4th Flora Stone

5th Eala Niamh McElhinney

6th Aly William

Under 15

Pipes

Full Piobaireachd

1st Lewis Maxwell

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Gregor Grierson

4th Fraser Hamilton

5th Connor Eckert

6th Hector Finlayson

Piobaireachd Ground

1st Brooklyn Morris

2nd Finlay Rowe

3rd Thomas Fallon

4th Millie MacLellan

5th Lewis Stewart

6th Fergus Goldie

2/4 March

1 Hector Finlayson

2 Connor Eckert

3 Gregor Grierson

4 Ryan McCreadie

5 Luke Nisbet

6th Fraser Hamilton

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Fraser Hamilton

3rd Gregor Grierson

4th Euan Lindsay

5th Cameron MacPhail

6th Logie Johnston

Jig

1st Gregor Grierson

2nd Connor Eckert

3rd Fraser Hamilton

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Hector Finlayson

6th Euan Lindsay

Chanter

Slow Air

1st Jack Macarthur

2nd Sam Westerman

3rd Hugh Anderson

4th Harris Robertson

5th Callum MacDougall

6th Nicholas Melvin

March

1st Leon Lee

2nd Jack MacArthur

3rd Harris Robertson

4th Hugh Anderson

5th Callum McDougall

6th Sam Westerman

Under 12

Pipes

Piobaireachd Ground

1st Abby Long

2nd Rory Menzies

3rd Grace Kelman

4th Robbie Lithgow

5th Fergus Beattie

6th Owen McCreadie

2/4 March

1st Rory Menzies

2nd Grace Kelman

3rd Robbie Lithgow

4th Abby Long

5th Hamish Stephens

6th Fergus Beattie

Strathspey & Reel

1st Robbie Lithgow

2nd Grace Kelman

3rd Rory Menzies

4th Fergus Beattie

5th Hamish Stephens

6th Abby Long

Chanter

Slow Air

1st Seonaidh Forrest

2nd Calum Morrison

3rd Morla Bruce

4th Joseph Townsley

5th Cairn MacKay

6th Lachlan Campbell

March

1st Seonaidh Forrest

2nd Liam Keeting

3rd Cairn MacKay

4th Joseph Townsley

5th Calum Morrison

6th Morla Bruce