McKeown goes three for four at Northumberland for Piper of the Day honours
Port Hope, Ontario – June 21, 2025 – Sean McKeown won the Professional Piper of the Day aggregate on a sunny and warm day at the Northumberland Scottish Festival & Highland Games, the third outdoor event of the Ontario season. Kyle Wardell was the Professional Drummer of the Day. In the amateurs, Jean-Sebastien Gamache won the Grade 1 aggregate, and Aidan Hogan won the overall across the Grade 1 amateur snare events.
The 78th Fraser Highlanders were the only entry in the Grade 1 band event.
Bands
Grade 3 (Medley, three competed)
1st Glengarry (1,1,3,1)
2nd Durham Regional Police (2,2,1,2)
3rd Peel Regional Police (Gr3) (3,3,2,3)
Bass & Tenor Drumming: Glengarry
Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Brian Williamson (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Peter Sinclair (ensemble)
Grade 4 (Mini MSR)
1st MacEoin-Ramsay (2,1,3,1)
2nd Ottawa Caledonian (4,4,1,3)
3rd Rob Roy (3,3,2,4)
4th Glengarry (Gr4) (1,2,5,5)
5th Georgetown (5,7,6,2)
6th Paris-Port Dover (6,5,4,6)
7th Peel Regional Police (Gr4) (7,6,7,7)
Bass & Tenor Drumming: Ottawa Caledonian
Judges: John Elliott, Amy Garson (piping); Daniel Bist (drumming); Sean McKeown (ensemble)
Grade 5 (March Medley)
1st Durham Regional Police (Gr5) (1,1,3,2)
2nd Smiths Falls Gordon (2,2,5,1)
3rd Peel Regional Police (Gr5) (3,3,2,4)
4th Henderson Highlanders (7,6,1,3)
5th Lindsay (4,5,4,5)
6th Rob Roy (Gr5) (5,4,6,7)
7th Baile-Mor Dealanach (6,7,8,6)
8th Glengarry (Gr5) (8,8,7,8)
Bass & Tenor Drumming: Smiths Falls Gordon
Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Brian Williamson (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Peter Sinclair ensemble)
Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Caleb Thibodeau
4th Alastair Murray
5th Joe Biggs
6th Jacob Dicker
Judge: Michael Grey
2/4 March
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Joe Biggs
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Jacob Dicker
5th Tyler Harris
6th Daniel Carr
Judge: Hector MacDonald
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Joe Biggs
3rd Daniel Carr
4th Ian K. MacDonald
5th Aidan Bowen
6th Jacob Dicker
Judge: Matt MacIsaac
Jig
1st Daniel Carr
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Jacob Dicker
4th Sean McKeown
5th Joe Biggs
6th Tyler Harris
Judge: John Elliott
NO COMMENTS YET