McKeown goes three for four at Northumberland for Piper of the Day honours

Port Hope, Ontario – June 21, 2025 – Sean McKeown won the Professional Piper of the Day aggregate on a sunny and warm day at the Northumberland Scottish Festival & Highland Games, the third outdoor event of the Ontario season. Kyle Wardell was the Professional Drummer of the Day. In the amateurs, Jean-Sebastien Gamache won the Grade 1 aggregate, and Aidan Hogan won the overall across the Grade 1 amateur snare events.

The 78th Fraser Highlanders were the only entry in the Grade 1 band event.

Bands

Grade 3 (Medley, three competed)

1st Glengarry (1,1,3,1)

2nd Durham Regional Police (2,2,1,2)

3rd Peel Regional Police (Gr3) (3,3,2,3)

Bass & Tenor Drumming: Glengarry

Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Brian Williamson (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Peter Sinclair (ensemble)

Grade 4 (Mini MSR)

1st MacEoin-Ramsay (2,1,3,1)

2nd Ottawa Caledonian (4,4,1,3)

3rd Rob Roy (3,3,2,4)

4th Glengarry (Gr4) (1,2,5,5)

5th Georgetown (5,7,6,2)

6th Paris-Port Dover (6,5,4,6)

7th Peel Regional Police (Gr4) (7,6,7,7)

Bass & Tenor Drumming: Ottawa Caledonian

Judges: John Elliott, Amy Garson (piping); Daniel Bist (drumming); Sean McKeown (ensemble)

Grade 5 (March Medley)

1st Durham Regional Police (Gr5) (1,1,3,2)

2nd Smiths Falls Gordon (2,2,5,1)

3rd Peel Regional Police (Gr5) (3,3,2,4)

4th Henderson Highlanders (7,6,1,3)

5th Lindsay (4,5,4,5)

6th Rob Roy (Gr5) (5,4,6,7)

7th Baile-Mor Dealanach (6,7,8,6)

8th Glengarry (Gr5) (8,8,7,8)

Bass & Tenor Drumming: Smiths Falls Gordon

Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Brian Williamson (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Peter Sinclair ensemble)

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Caleb Thibodeau

4th Alastair Murray

5th Joe Biggs

6th Jacob Dicker

Judge: Michael Grey

2/4 March

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Joe Biggs

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Tyler Harris

6th Daniel Carr

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Joe Biggs

3rd Daniel Carr

4th Ian K. MacDonald

5th Aidan Bowen

6th Jacob Dicker

Judge: Matt MacIsaac

Jig

1st Daniel Carr

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Jacob Dicker

4th Sean McKeown

5th Joe Biggs

6th Tyler Harris

Judge: John Elliott