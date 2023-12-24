Features
December 24, 2023

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!

To all of our readers worldwide, we wish you a Merry Christmas and the happiest of holidays!

It was another eventful year, and we enjoyed bringing you the hundreds of news, reviews, interviews, views, videos, and feature stories that have populated these pages over the last 12 months.

 

We plan to take a little break over the next few days but will return soon with retrospective pieces and our usual tracking of world developments.

We hope the next year brings you prosperity, good health and excellent music!

Thanks for reading, and, as always, stay tuned.

 

