Merry Christmas, Happy Hols from pipes|drums!

(Page 1 of 1)

As the world’s pipers and drummers pause with family and friends, pipes|drums Magazine wishes all of our readers a merry Christmas and happy holidays to all.

Two-thousand-sixteen was another great year for us, thanks in particular to you, our faithful and growing readership.

We published more than 340 articles in 2016 – that’s almost one every day, and we counted just more than 330,000 unique visitors and more than 1.2-million visits overall to the magazine in the last 12 months, accounting for more than 4.2-million page-views in 2016 alone!

Not only that, but we brought you 78 exclusive videos to you in 2016, most available to all from the pipes|drums YouTube Channel.

While we’re flattered (and sometimes miffed) when our stuff is lifted, we are proud that every single piece that we brought to you in 2016 was, as always, 100% original content – we don’t cut-and-paste from anywhere, we respect copyright, and we compensate our contributors. We break stories that others are afraid to report. We’re working to facilitate positive and constructive dialog so that positive and constructive changes can be made when needed.

Of course, we can’t do it without the help of the world’s best writers on piping and drumming. There are dozens of readers who provide results and information, but these are the people who provided you their insight and wisdom, whether through interviews, feature stories or reviews, over the last year:

Euan Anderson

Callum Beaumont

Maeghan Bielski

Andrew Bova

Andrea Boyd

Malcolm Bow

Jason Briscoe

Glenn Brown

Gordon Brown

Wilson Brown

Jori Chisholm

Fraser Clark

Neil Dickie

Austin Diepenhorst

Willie Donaldson

Thomas Doucet

Sam Duarte

Mike Fitzhenry

Alex Gandy

Bruce Gandy

Maggie Gordon

Sandy Grant-Gordon

Ann Gray

Jenny Hazzard

Andrew Hayes

Alasdair Henderson

Nick Hudson

Andrew Hutton

Brendan Kelly

Liam Kernaghan

Jim Kilpatrick

Andrew Lee

Stuart Liddell

Meaghan Lyons

Angus MacDonald

Iain MacDonald

Ryan MacDonald

Gavin Mackay

Roddy MacLeod

Colin MacLellan

Robert Mathieson

Liz Maxwell

Willie McCallum

Jim McGillivray

Michael McLeod

John Patrick

Skye Rickendrfer

Chris Ross

Gareth Rudolph

Jim Sim

Anne Spalding

Islay Spalding

Iain Speirs

Brian Switalla

Jack Taylor

James P. Troy

Harry Tung

Gordon Walker

Callum Watson

Matthew Welch

Bob Worrall

To all of them and the dozens more who provided news tips, predictions, data and comments during 2016 – thank you!

And we especially want to thank our subscribers and advertisers. These are the folks who allow us to maintain pipes|drums, because the magazine is completely non-profit – all proceeds are plowed back in to maintenance and development. We appreciate your support and will continue to work to ensure that we return great value on your investment.

For those of you who don’t yet subscribe, but have enjoyed pipes|drums, we encourage you to invest a nickel a day to have access to all of the magazine’s current and archived content. And remember to shop from our advertisers – these organizations are not only top-flight purveyors of drumming and piping product, but they are true patrons of our arts.

We’ll finish 2016 with even more stories and features, and we’re already hard at work on exclusive articles for 2017.

Thanks for subscribing, donating, and reading!

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]