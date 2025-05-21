News
May 21, 2025

Mid Ulster Championships on for June 7th in Cookstown

The 2025 Mid Ulster Pipe Band & Drum-Major Championships are on for June 7th on the grounds of Cookstown High School, organized by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch, supported by the Mid Ulster District Council.

“We are once again indebted to the Mid Ulster District Council for supporting this annual event,” said Trevor Wilson, chair of the Mid Ulster section of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch. “Without Council support, the event would certainly not be possible. My sincere thanks go to Gwyneth Evans, Principal of Cookstown High School and her staff for once again allowing the contest to be hosted in the school grounds. I also want to thank all our team and the other volunteers for their hard work, and I look forward to seeing everyone on the day.”

Front Row L-R Sam Glasgow MBE, President of the Mid Ulster Section; Councillor Eugene McConnell, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council; Councillor Trevor Wilson, Chair of the Mid Ulster Section; Normal Bell, Vice President of the Mid Ulster Section. Back Row L-R: Ray Hall MBE, RSPBA Director for Northern Ireland; Pipe Major Alan Ferguson, Matt Boyd Memorial Pipe Band (Pomeroy) and RSPBA Music Board Representative for Northern Ireland; Danielle McCartney, Secretary of Mid Ulster Section and Honourable Secretary of the Northern Ireland Branch; Erinn McIlwaine, Chair of Marketing and Media for the Northern Ireland Branch; Patricia Pedlow, Branch Project Officer.

Admission to the event is free, but a charge of £5 will be applied for vehicles parked within the school grounds. The proceeds will go to running the event.

In 2024, about 55 bands entered the six grades of competitions. Closkelt won Grade 1, and Ravara took the Grade 2 prize.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch will hold 10 full outdoor pipe band competitions in 2025, making it one of the most active organizations in the pipe band world.

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
May 16, 2025
Donald Macdonald Quach returns to Armadale Castle amid controversy
News
May 14, 2025
Dartmouth & District celebrating 60 with Decades concert May 17th
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?