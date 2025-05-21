Mid Ulster Championships on for June 7th in Cookstown

The 2025 Mid Ulster Pipe Band & Drum-Major Championships are on for June 7th on the grounds of Cookstown High School, organized by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch, supported by the Mid Ulster District Council.

“We are once again indebted to the Mid Ulster District Council for supporting this annual event,” said Trevor Wilson, chair of the Mid Ulster section of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch. “Without Council support, the event would certainly not be possible. My sincere thanks go to Gwyneth Evans, Principal of Cookstown High School and her staff for once again allowing the contest to be hosted in the school grounds. I also want to thank all our team and the other volunteers for their hard work, and I look forward to seeing everyone on the day.”

Admission to the event is free, but a charge of £5 will be applied for vehicles parked within the school grounds. The proceeds will go to running the event.

In 2024, about 55 bands entered the six grades of competitions. Closkelt won Grade 1, and Ravara took the Grade 2 prize.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch will hold 10 full outdoor pipe band competitions in 2025, making it one of the most active organizations in the pipe band world.

