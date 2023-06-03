FMM on top at Mid-Ulster Championships
Cookstown, Northern Ireland – June 3, 2023 – Field Marshal Montgomery was the Grade 1 winner of the Mid-Ulster Pipe Band Championships, held on the grounds of Cookstown High School in athree-band medley competition. The event was put on the RSPBA’s Northern Ireland Branch. Forty-four bands entered across all grades.
Grade 1
1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,2,1)
2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (2,2,1,2)
3rd Closkelt (3,3,3,3)
Judges: John Wilson, Mark Faloon (piping); Tony Sloan (ensemble); Brian Martin (drumming)
