Results
June 03, 2023

FMM on top at Mid-Ulster Championships

Cookstown, Northern Ireland – June 3, 2023 – Field Marshal Montgomery was the Grade 1 winner of the Mid-Ulster Pipe Band Championships, held on the grounds of Cookstown High School in athree-band medley competition. The event was put on the RSPBA’s Northern Ireland Branch. Forty-four bands entered across all grades.

Grade 1
1st Field Marshal Montgomery (1,1,2,1)
2nd St. Laurence O’Toole (2,2,1,2)
3rd Closkelt (3,3,3,3)
Judges: John Wilson, Mark Faloon (piping); Tony Sloan (ensemble); Brian Martin (drumming)

 

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
May 29, 2023
Eight firsts for Peel Police at warm and sunny Alma
Results
May 28, 2023
Taps aff at Atholl Gathering as Roddy, Ben, Angus D. have an extra sunny day
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?