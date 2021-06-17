Nicol-Brown is back in October . . . online again

For the second straight year, the Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition will be held online, results of the 2021 event scheduled to be announced on October 9th.

The competition will see competitors upload videos for judges Jenny Hazzard, Nick Hudson, Roddy MacLeod and Bob Worrall to assess.

The decision to move ahead with an online contest comes at a time when most of the United States has eased restrictions, and many states are back to normal. But with many travel variables, and some uncertainty remaining for the future, the organizers took a safer online route.

The judges will perform a recital after the contest, and hold “master classes” available to anyone to attend online.

The contest was started in 1982 and has been the inspiration for other similar events around the world. The 2019 Nicol-Brown, the last one held in-person, was staged in Troy, New York, and the 2020 edition was to be held in the more central Philadelphia, but the COVID-19 situation forced the organizers to move to an online version.

The contest is run by a small group of volunteers, and depends on donations of cash and prizes in order to operate.

The event invites 10 competitors from nominated by various piping and drumming associations in North America based on competition success over the year.

Stuart Marshall of Stokesdale, North Carolina, was the 2020 Nicol-Brown overall winner.

Related

Marshall fields 2020 Nicol-Brown Amateur Championship

October 11, 2020

Nicol-Brown presses ahead with 10 invitees settled

September 13, 2020