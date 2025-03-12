North American scene so far unaffected by US-Canada tension

The escalating trade war between the United States and Canada has created a groundswell of patriotic resistance by Canadians after their southern neighbours’ president initiated the battle with their historically most significant trading partner.

A “buy Canadian” movement has included pressures to resist travelling to the United States, to put vacation money back into the Canadian economy, or at least non-US countries.

The matter may well settle before the competition season. Still, we wondered if there is a change in attitude or plans with North American associations and pipe bands that regularly see members and competitors travel cross-border to neighbouring jurisdictions.

British Columbia Pipers Association President David Hilder recognized the sensitivity and was first out with a message to BCPA members:

“I am reminded of the deep sense of community that binds us together in British Columbia, Washington, and Oregon. Music is a universal language—one without borders, barriers, or limitations. It transcends cultures and backgrounds, connecting us in a way few other things can. Whether we gather at competitions, ceilidhs, dinners, or simply share tunes, we are part of something greater than ourselves: a tradition that celebrates lifelong learning, camaraderie, and respect. Together, we are stronger as a community.

“The BC Pipers’ Association has proudly carried out this tradition of community for 93 years, and I have no doubt that it will thrive for many more. That legacy is not built on competition results or individual achievements alone, but on the strength of our community—the friendships, the shared experiences, and the deep respect we hold for one another.”

That attitude is shared on the other side of the border with Grade 2 Cascadia from Seattle. a short drive from British Columbia.

“We leave politics at the door. Music is what unifies us all.” – Cascadia Pipe-Major Patrick Downing

“Our plans have not changed,” said Cascadia Pipe-Major Patrick Downing. “The BC Pipers Association is more ‘cross-border’ than most. Five of our members are Canadian and come down to band every two weeks or so. We appreciate their commitment, and we leave politics at the door. Music is what unifies us all.”

The geography of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association’s jurisdiction includes thousands of miles bordering the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. EUSPBA President Bill Caudill echoes the apolitical sentiments of his counterparts.

“I have heard of no changes in plans from individuals or bands from our side of the border due to these recent words and developments, and I hope that the same may be true among our Canadian friends, who we always welcome,” said Eastern United States Pipe Band Association President Bill Caudill. “I can certainly say that the EUSPBA has always enjoyed and valued the relationships we have had with our northern neighbours—be it as visiting competitors, judges or educators. I hope that our bonds of shared goals and shared knowledge, as well as advancing and perpetuating piping and drumming, will not be significantly affected by this unfortunate rhetoric and the negative impacts it may have on both of our countries.”

The Alma Scottish Games in Alma, Michigan, an hour from Detroit and the Canadian border cities of Windsor and Sarnia, draws many bands from Ontario to its two-day event during the American Memorial Day weekend, this year May 23-25. Ontario’s Peel Regional Police Pipe Band organization plans to make the trip.

“We have U.S. members and there is no issue coming to Ontario,” said Peel Regional Police Grade 2 Pipe-Major John Cairns. “We are going to Alma, not because it is a US or Canadian contest, but because it gives us a chance to compete. That is the main focus.”

“I would hope that our shared goal of the advancement of piping and drumming could supersede the current divisive rhetoric and be something that brings us together instead of dividing us.” – Eastern United States Pipe Band Association President Bill Caudill

Piping and drumming appears to offer some solace of normalcy for association leaders who might otherwise become overwhelmed by the escalating tensions and incessantly mercurial news cycle.

“It is unfortunate, to say the least, that politics might have an impact or effect on our piping and drumming community,” Caudill emphasized. “Despite the [effect] political rhetoric might have on us . . . I would hope that our shared goal of the advancement of piping and drumming could supersede the current divisive rhetoric and be something that brings us together instead of dividing us.”

“I do not personally agree with what our current federal administration is doing,” the MWPBA’s Jim Sim added. “However, I can’t personally change things. For my health, I am not trying to either. It is not good for you. I spoke with my vote, but so did others. Having said all of this, the MWPBA still welcomes players from other countries with our usual open arms.”