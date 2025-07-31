North American-style massed bands to replace traditional march-past at European Championships

The march-past has been a tradition at UK pipe band competitions for as long as they’ve existed, but for the first time, North American-style “massed bands” will be “trialled” at a Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association major championship, the European, in Perth, Scotland, on August 9th.

It is not known whether the massed bands approach will be carried over to the World Championships finale on August 16th, but presumably, a successful “trial” will see the format continued.

With more than 150 entries at the European Championships, the RSPBA estimates the massed band approach will reduce the final presentation ceremonies by an hour or more compared with the usual non-playing parade of every competing band as they march past a reviewing stand with a military-style “eye right” salute to the honourary chieftain of the day.

March-pasts at the World Championships have been known to last longer than two hours before all bands are on the field, with “centre bands” comprising the previous year’s top grade prize-winners playing rounds of 6/8 marches the entire time.

Jackie Allan, the RSPBA’s marketing convenor and Chairman & Director of the association’s London & South of England Branch, responded to pipes|drums’ inquiry asking whether rumours of a massed bands were true, saying, “To improve the presentation and reduce the time it takes to get all the massed bands onto the finale, all bands will enter at once from the rear of the arena with the centre bands playing ‘Scotland the Brave.’ The centre bands will make the front ranks, and stewards will marshal all other bands in behind them.”

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s Northern Ireland Branch has implemented a massed band approach this season at its smaller contests, which has received excellent reviews, particularly from competitors.

Massed bands have been a tradition at pipe band competitions in North America since the 1950s. Most events hold two massed bands, one around noon and the other at the end of the day, before the announcement of prizes.

“This will make a great visual and musical impact for the spectators,” Allan added. “It will be very simple to deliver, and it will save around an hour at the end of what is always a long day.”

Hundreds of pipers and drummers enjoy a beverage or more after competing, so lengthy march-pasts can be highly uncomfortable. Fewer players scurrying off for relief during the event is certain to be an additional welcome benefit.

The RSPBA explained to Grade 1 bands that the starting time of the Saturday Medley competition will be pushed back by 30 minutes to accommodate the break requirements of BBC workers. The final Grade 1 band, Johnstone, will play at 5:06 pm.