North Stratton, Rocky Mtn. split Edmonton

Edmonton, Alberta – July 9, 2017 – The annual Northern Canadian Pipe Band Championships were held on the grounds of the historic Fort Edmonton with balmy, summer weather attracting large crowds over the two-day event. Conditions were sunny, hot and dry with scorching heat. With temperatures hovering around the +30C mark for much of both days, Environment Canada issued heat warnings for the city of Edmonton and area. It was a small turnout with few soloists and only five bands in attendance. Rocky Mountain of Calgary continued their successful season, hoisting the 2017 Northern Canadian Championship, an aggregate of both days’ events.
Grade 2 (two competed)
Medley
1st North Stratton (2,2,1,1) (ens.pref.)
2nd Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,2)
MSR
Rocky Mountain (1,1,1,1)
2nd North Stratton (2,2,2,2)
Grade 4 (one played)
Medley
1st Edmonton & District
March Medley
1st Edmonton & District
Grade 5 (one played, quick march medley)
1st Clan MacNaughton
Judges for all band events: Andrew Carlisle, Dan Deisner (piping); Jim Sim (drumming); Neil Dickie (ensemble).
Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Ross Barker
Judge: Dan Deisner
MSR
1st Stewart Smith
2nd Rob McRae
3rd Ross Barker
Judge: Neil Dickie
Jig
1st Stewart Smith
2nd Rob McRae
3rd Ross Barker
Judge: Andrew Carlisle
Professional Solo Drumming
MSR
1st Michael Hansen
2nd Eoin Aitken
3rd Elizabeth Shaw
Judge: Jim Sim
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Eoin Aitken
2nd Michael Hansen
3rd Elizabeth Shaw
Judge: Jim Sim
