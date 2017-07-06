North Stratton, Rocky Mtn. split Edmonton

Published: July 9, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Edmonton, Alberta – July 9, 2017 – The annual Northern Canadian Pipe Band Championships were held on the grounds of the historic Fort Edmonton with balmy, summer weather attracting large crowds over the two-day event. Conditions were sunny, hot and dry with scorching heat. With temperatures hovering around the +30C mark for much of both days, Environment Canada issued heat warnings for the city of Edmonton and area. It was a small turnout with few soloists and only five bands in attendance. Rocky Mountain of Calgary continued their successful season, hoisting the 2017 Northern Canadian Championship, an aggregate of both days’ events.

Grade 2 (two competed)
Medley
1st North Stratton (2,2,1,1) (ens.pref.)
2nd Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,2)

MSR
Rocky Mountain (1,1,1,1)
2nd North Stratton (2,2,2,2)

Rocky Mountain Pipe Band beating the heat at Edmonton.

Grade 4 (one played)
Medley
1st Edmonton & District

March Medley
1st Edmonton & District

Grade 5 (one played, quick march medley)
1st Clan MacNaughton

Judges for all band events: Andrew Carlisle, Dan Deisner (piping); Jim Sim (drumming); Neil Dickie (ensemble).

Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Ross Barker
Judge: Dan Deisner

MSR
1st Stewart Smith
2nd Rob McRae
3rd Ross Barker
Judge: Neil Dickie

Jig
1st Stewart Smith
2nd Rob McRae
3rd Ross Barker
Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Professional Solo Drumming
MSR
1st Michael Hansen
2nd Eoin Aitken
3rd Elizabeth Shaw
Judge: Jim Sim

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Eoin Aitken
2nd Michael Hansen
3rd Elizabeth Shaw
Judge: Jim Sim

Got results? Want to make sure everyone reads about your success? Send them in along with a pic or two using the format above.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Touch blackwood
    Thu, 6 Jul 2017
    “There’s plenty of time for despair,” a friend likes to say when playing golf after someone hits an iffy shot. Rather than assuming that the ball went into the bunker, he encourages you to err on the side of optimism … Continue re …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS July 13, 2017Orillia Scottish FestivalOrillia

July 14, 2017Loch Lomond Highland GamesMoss o’ Balloch Park, Balloch, Scotland

July 14, 2017Inverness Highland GamesBught Park, Inverness, Scotland

July 14, 2017Tomintoul Highland GamesPublic Park, Tomintoul, Scotland

July 14, 2017Cambridge Highland GamesChurchill Park, Cambridge, ON

TIP OF THE DAY
Saliva on reeds is corrosive.
Andrew Berthoff, Toronto