North Stratton, Rocky Mtn. split Edmonton

Edmonton, Alberta – July 9, 2017 – The annual Northern Canadian Pipe Band Championships were held on the grounds of the historic Fort Edmonton with balmy, summer weather attracting large crowds over the two-day event. Conditions were sunny, hot and dry with scorching heat. With temperatures hovering around the +30C mark for much of both days, Environment Canada issued heat warnings for the city of Edmonton and area. It was a small turnout with few soloists and only five bands in attendance. Rocky Mountain of Calgary continued their successful season, hoisting the 2017 Northern Canadian Championship, an aggregate of both days’ events.

Grade 2 (two competed)

Medley

1st North Stratton (2,2,1,1) (ens.pref.)

2nd Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,2)

MSR

Rocky Mountain (1,1,1,1)

2nd North Stratton (2,2,2,2)

Grade 4 (one played)

Medley

1st Edmonton & District

March Medley

1st Edmonton & District

Grade 5 (one played, quick march medley)

1st Clan MacNaughton

Judges for all band events: Andrew Carlisle, Dan Deisner (piping); Jim Sim (drumming); Neil Dickie (ensemble).

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Ross Barker

Judge: Dan Deisner

MSR

1st Stewart Smith

2nd Rob McRae

3rd Ross Barker

Judge: Neil Dickie

Jig

1st Stewart Smith

2nd Rob McRae

3rd Ross Barker

Judge: Andrew Carlisle

Professional Solo Drumming

MSR

1st Michael Hansen

2nd Eoin Aitken

3rd Elizabeth Shaw

Judge: Jim Sim

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Eoin Aitken

2nd Michael Hansen

3rd Elizabeth Shaw

Judge: Jim Sim

