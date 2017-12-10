NZ Police win Square Day

Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 9, 2017 – The New Zealand Police Pipe Band won MSR event and was tied-first in the medley to win the overall Grade 1 competition at the 38th annual Jenny Mair Highland Square Day in bright and warm
winter summer weather. Auckland & District won the medley contest on an ensemble preference. Canterbury Caledonian came out strong with firsts and seconds in piping under new Pipe-Major Jamie Hawke.
Grade 1
Medley
1st Auckland & District (ens.pref.) (3,3,1,1)
2nd New Zealand Police (2,2,2,2)
3rd Canterbury Caledonian (1,1,3,4)
4th Manawatu Scottish (4,4,4,3)
Judges: Ross Ferguson, Nigel Foster (piping); Scott Birrell (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)
MSR
1st New Zealand Police (1,1,1,1)
2nd Canterbury Caledonian (2,2,2,3)
3rd Auckland & District (4,3,4,2)
4th Manawatu Scottish (3,4,3,4)
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Callum Gilchrist (piping); Alastair Hanning (ensemble); Glen Rogers (drumming)
Grade 2
Medley
1st Wellington Red Hackle
Judges: Ross Ferguson, Nigel Foster (piping); Scott Birrell (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)
MSR
1st Wellington Red Hackle
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Callum Gilchrist (piping); Alastair Hanning (ensemble); Glen Rogers (drumming)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Scottish Society of New Zealand (ens.pref.)
2nd Hamilton Caledonian
3rd Auckland Police
4th City of Tauranga
5th City of Hastings
6th Manawatu Scottish (Gr3)
7th City of Auckland
Judges: Ross Ferguson, Nigel Foster (piping); Scott Birrell (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)
MSR
1st Scottish Society of New Zealand
2nd Hamilton Caledonian
3rd Auckland Police
4th City of Tauranga
5th City of Hastings
6th Manawatu Scottish (Gr3)
7th City of Auckland
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Callum Gilchrist (piping); Alastair Hanning (ensemble); Glen Rogers (drumming)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Warnambool #1
2nd Scots College
3rd Wellington Red Hackle
4th Papakura
5th City of Rotarura
6th Kapiti Coast
7th Warnambool #2
Judges: Ross Ferguson, Nigel Foster (piping); Scott Birrell (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)
MSR
1st Warnambool #1
2nd Wellington Red Hackle
3rd Scots College
4th Papakura
5th City of Rotarura
6th Warnambool #2
7th Kapiti Coast
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Callum Gilchrist (piping); Alastair Hanning (ensemble); Glen Rogers (drumming)
Correction, “bright and warm winter weather”. It’s summer in the Southern Hemisphere.