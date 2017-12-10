NZ Police win Square Day

MSR 1st Scottish Society of New Zealand 2nd Hamilton Caledonian 3rd Auckland Police 4th City of Tauranga 5th City of Hastings 6th Manawatu Scottish (Gr3) 7th City of Auckland Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Callum Gilchrist (piping); Alastair Hanning (ensemble); Glen Rogers (drumming)

Grade 3 Medley 1st Scottish Society of New Zealand (ens.pref.) 2nd Hamilton Caledonian 3rd Auckland Police 4th City of Tauranga 5th City of Hastings 6th Manawatu Scottish (Gr3) 7th City of Auckland Judges: Ross Ferguson, Nigel Foster (piping); Scott Birrell (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 9, 2017 – The New Zealand Police Pipe Band won MSR event and was tied-first in the medley to win the overall Grade 1 competition at the 38th annual Jenny Mair Highland Square Day in bright and warm winter summer weather. Auckland & District won the medley contest on an ensemble preference. Canterbury Caledonian came out strong with firsts and seconds in piping under new Pipe-Major Jamie Hawke.

