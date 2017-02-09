NZPolice win muddled Wellington & Hawkes Bay

(Page 1 of 1)

Palmerston North, New Zealand – February 18, 2016 – The New Zealand Police Pipe Band won the annual Wellington & Hawkes Bay Centre Championship for the second year running against the only other band in Grade 1, Manawatu Scottish. The results were announced incorrectly at the prize-giving, but officials later verified that New Zealand Police had gained the win. Overall, the band won the piping and drumming.

Judges for all events were Andrew Sanders, Craig Fraser (piping); Dennis Pearce (ensemble); Jamie McEwan (drumming).

Despite a poor forecast, weather held up throughout the day. The New Zealand Championships will be held March 10-11.

Grade 1

Medley

1st New Zealand Police (1,1,2,1)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (2,2,1,2)

MSR

1st Manawatu Scottish (1,2,1,2)

New Zealand Police (2,1,2,1)

Grade 2

Medley

1st Wellington Red Hackle

MSR

1st Wellington Red Hackle

Grade 3

Medley

1st City of Wellington (1,1,1,3)

2nd Manawatu 2&3 (3,3,2,1)

3rd City of Hastings (2,2,3,2)

MSR

1st City of Wellington (1,2,1,3)

2nd Manawatu 2&3 (2,1,3,2)

3rd City of Hastings (3,3,2,1)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Scots College (1,1,1,1)

2nd Wellington Red Hackle (3,3,2,2)

3rd Marton (2,3,3,3)

4th Kapiti Coast (4,4,4,4)

MSR

1st Scots College (1,1,1,1)

2nd Wellington Red Hackle (2,3,2,2)

3rd Marton (3,2,4,3)

4th Kapiti Coast (4,4,4,4)

