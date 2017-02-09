NZPolice win muddled Wellington & Hawkes Bay

Published: February 18, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Palmerston North, New Zealand – February 18, 2016 – The New Zealand Police Pipe Band won the annual Wellington & Hawkes Bay Centre Championship for the second year running against the only other band in Grade 1, Manawatu Scottish. The results were announced incorrectly at the prize-giving, but officials later verified that New Zealand Police had gained the win. Overall, the band won the piping and drumming.

Judges for all events were Andrew Sanders, Craig Fraser (piping); Dennis Pearce (ensemble); Jamie McEwan (drumming).

Despite a poor forecast, weather held up throughout the day. The New Zealand Championships will be held March 10-11.

New Zealand Police Pipe Band celebrating after winning at Wellington & Hawkes Bay.

Grade 1
Medley
1st New Zealand Police (1,1,2,1)
2nd Manawatu Scottish (2,2,1,2)
Judges: Andrew Sanders, Craig Fraser (piping); Dennis Pearce (ensemble); Jamie McEwan (drumming)

MSR
1st Manawatu Scottish (1,2,1,2)
New Zealand Police (2,1,2,1)

Grade 2
Medley
1st Wellington Red Hackle

MSR
1st Wellington Red Hackle

Grade 3
Medley
1st City of Wellington (1,1,1,3)
2nd Manawatu 2&3 (3,3,2,1)
3rd City of Hastings (2,2,3,2)

MSR
1st City of Wellington (1,2,1,3)
2nd Manawatu 2&3 (2,1,3,2)
3rd City of Hastings (3,3,2,1)

Grade 4
Medley
1st Scots College (1,1,1,1)
2nd Wellington Red Hackle (3,3,2,2)
3rd Marton (2,3,3,3)
4th Kapiti Coast (4,4,4,4)

MSR
1st Scots College (1,1,1,1)
2nd Wellington Red Hackle (2,3,2,2)
3rd Marton (3,2,4,3)
4th Kapiti Coast (4,4,4,4)

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
February 18, 1978John Scullion wins World Solo Drumming Championship, Glasgow.
MOST RECENT POST
  • The next big thing
    Thu, 9 Feb 2017
    Plastic drones. They’re here and they will soon be played and win prizes at every level. That’s my personal prediction based on a number of factors. First, the CITES blackwood restrictions are already adding expense and time to de …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS February 23, 2017Pittsburgh Piping Society (Smallpipes Night)Cafe Sam 5242 Baum Blvd. Pittsburgh, PA 15224

March 3, 2017Buffalo Bagpipe Band Club 2nd Annual Higland Ball “A Musical Progression”Brownschidle Legion Post Kenmore NY

March 3, 2017Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel, Redding, CA USA

March 3, 2017Winnipeg Scottish FestivalCanadinns Polo Park

March 3, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

TIP OF THE DAY
Mid-section players: When choosing tenor mallet covers, far too many sections fall into the trap ofselectingcolours that match their kit instead of what stands out against it. White covers work best every time and always attract attention from the viewer.
Scott Currie, SC Drumming, Uddingston, Scotland