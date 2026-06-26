Octero (formerly MusoLink) launches Worlds Challenge 2026 for app users to win . . . and make practice even funner

Last year, IT whiz and pipe band supremo Matt Fraser combined his talents to create “MusoLink,” a free app for the piping and drumming community to record their practice routines, repertoire, goals and accomplishments.

Now called “Octero,” the pipe-major of Melbourne’s Grade 1 Hawthorn is putting on another contest for users who could win a Maverick practice chanter (for piper-users) and a Jim Kilpatrick Pro Pad and stand (for drummer -users). One of each will be drawn from everyone who completes the Worlds Challenge 2026 challenge.

The free app is designed to make practicing that much more enjoyable and frequent by encouraging users to log and record more practice sessions to help them achieve their personal goals. Fraser describes it as “Strava for musicians,” similar to the app used by millions of runners, cyclists, hikers, walkers and other active people to record and share their athletic hobbies with like-minded people around the globe.

“We make practice visible, social and even a little competitive.” – Matt Fraser

“We want more people playing, improving and enjoying music,” Fraser said. “We believe the best way to do this is by helping people stay motivated and consistent. We do this by making practice visible, social and even a little competitive.”

To be eligible for the Worlds Challenge 2026 prize draw, Octero users need to log 20 sessions of 20 minutes or more before the World Championships. Users don’t need to be travelling to the Worlds or anywhere else for that matter. Anyone can enter.

Fraser, the general manager of engineering and consultancy apps for government projects in Australia, said he’s made many improvements to Octero, which remains free to all.

“The biggest addition is the Group/Band function,” he said. “Pipe–majors and instructors can now bring their whole band in, turning Octero from a personal practice log into a shared tool for the entire band. Bands get a live leaderboard and can set custom challenges tailored to their prep schedule. We’ve also added repertoire tracking so players can see exactly how much time they’ve put into each tune. And across the board, everything, including privacy controls, stats, and session tracking, has had a meaningful upgrade.”

He said more than 70,000 practice sessions have been logged, and 2025 World Solo Drumming Champion Kerr McQuillan used Octero to prepare, and the Scotch College Juvenile band has been using it for three years, including for their preparations before winning at the Worlds and the European Championships.