Ogden Indoor gets charitable

Published: May 8, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Calgary, Alberta – May 6, 2017 – Alberta’s 2017 pipe band season kicked off this weekend with the annual Ogden Indoor competition attracting a small entry of bands and soloists from throughout the province. Rocky Mountain of Calgary won the Grade 2 band MSR contest, and both Grade 2 bands also played their medley selections for adjudication only. For the second year in a row, in lieu of entry fees, competitors were asked to bring donations for the local Veterans Food-bank. An estimated 160 pounds of food and more than $200 was donated on the day.

Bands
Grade 2 (MSR)
1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,1,1)
2nd North Stratton (2,2,2,2)

The indoor massed bands at the 2017 Ogden Indoor.

Grade 3 (medley)
1st Calgary Police Service (1,1,1,1)

Grade 4 (march medley)
1st Edmonton and District (1,1,1,1)

Grade 5 (march medley)
1st Ogden Legion (1,1,2,2,)
2nd 78th Fraser Highlanders (3,2,1,1)
3rd Alberta Fire Fighters (2,3,3,3)

Judges for all band events: Andrew Grant, Dave Trew (piping); Andrew Miller, Ryan Sullivan (drumming); Ann Gray (ensemble).

Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Ann Gray, “The park Piobairachd” #2
2nd Robyn Gray, “I Am Proud to Play a Pipe”
3rd Ross Barker, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”
Judge: Andrew Smith

MSR
1st Stewart Smith, Calgary
2nd Rob McRae
3rd Ann Gray
4th Robyn Gray
5th Ross Barker
Judge: Daniel Lidgren

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Stewart Smith
2nd Ann Gray
3rd Rob McRae
4th Robyn Gray
5th Ross Barker
Judge: Patrick Napper

Do you have results you’d like to share with the piping and drumming world? Feel free to send them in by email, along with a photo or two, using the format above.

 

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. The 1987 Iain McLeod p|d Interview
MOST RECENT POST
  • What judges want
    Tue, 18 Apr 2017
    Sitting adjudicating an amateur solo piping competition the other day, I got to thinking again about the competitors, so many of them so anxious and apprehensive. Playing before a judge who’s going to judge your music is a weird t …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS May 12, 2017The LivingstoneHamilton, Ontario

May 18, 2017Prairie Piping InvitationalRegina, SK

May 19, 2017Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic FestivalVictoria Park, downtown Regina

May 20, 2017British Pipe Band ChampionshipsPaisley, Scotland

June 9, 2017Georgetown Highland GamesGeorgetown Fairgrounds

TIP OF THE DAY
Don’t remove your drone-reeds and place them in a box , they must remain in the bag .
Patrick Molard, Brittany
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Livingstone’s art centre