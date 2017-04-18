Ogden Indoor gets charitable

(Page 1 of 1)

Calgary, Alberta – May 6, 2017 – Alberta’s 2017 pipe band season kicked off this weekend with the annual Ogden Indoor competition attracting a small entry of bands and soloists from throughout the province. Rocky Mountain of Calgary won the Grade 2 band MSR contest, and both Grade 2 bands also played their medley selections for adjudication only. For the second year in a row, in lieu of entry fees, competitors were asked to bring donations for the local Veterans Food-bank. An estimated 160 pounds of food and more than $200 was donated on the day.

Bands

Grade 2 (MSR)

1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,1,1)

2nd North Stratton (2,2,2,2)

Grade 3 (medley)

1st Calgary Police Service (1,1,1,1)

Grade 4 (march medley)

1st Edmonton and District (1,1,1,1)

Grade 5 (march medley)

1st Ogden Legion (1,1,2,2,)

2nd 78th Fraser Highlanders (3,2,1,1)

3rd Alberta Fire Fighters (2,3,3,3)

Judges for all band events: Andrew Grant, Dave Trew (piping); Andrew Miller, Ryan Sullivan (drumming); Ann Gray (ensemble).

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Ann Gray, “The park Piobairachd” #2

2nd Robyn Gray, “I Am Proud to Play a Pipe”

3rd Ross Barker, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”

Judge: Andrew Smith

MSR

1st Stewart Smith, Calgary

2nd Rob McRae

3rd Ann Gray

4th Robyn Gray

5th Ross Barker

Judge: Daniel Lidgren

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Stewart Smith

2nd Ann Gray

3rd Rob McRae

4th Robyn Gray

5th Ross Barker

Judge: Patrick Napper

