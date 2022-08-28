Ontario pipers leaving Glenurquhart with all the silverware

Drumnadrochit, Scotland – August 27, 2022 – Every senior solo piping event at the Glenurquhart Highland Games on the banks of Loch Ness was won by a competitor from Ontario. Only nine entered the competition, one of the last events before the Northern Meeting on September 1-2 just down the road at in Inverness. Ultimately, Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby was the overall winner, taking both the Piobaireachd and Jig contests.

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald, “Lament for King George III”

2nd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

3rd Andrew Hayes, Nepan, Ontario

4th Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis

March

1st Andrew Hayes

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Andrew Hayes

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

Jig

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Andrew Hayes

3rd Chris McLeish