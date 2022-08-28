Ontario pipers leaving Glenurquhart with all the silverware
Drumnadrochit, Scotland – August 27, 2022 – Every senior solo piping event at the Glenurquhart Highland Games on the banks of Loch Ness was won by a competitor from Ontario. Only nine entered the competition, one of the last events before the Northern Meeting on September 1-2 just down the road at in Inverness. Ultimately, Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby was the overall winner, taking both the Piobaireachd and Jig contests.
Piobaireachd
1st Ian K. MacDonald, “Lament for King George III”
2nd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
3rd Andrew Hayes, Nepan, Ontario
4th Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis
March
1st Andrew Hayes
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Andrew Hayes
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
Jig
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Andrew Hayes
3rd Chris McLeish
NO COMMENTS YET