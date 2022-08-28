Results
August 28, 2022

Ontario pipers leaving Glenurquhart with all the silverware

Ian K. MacDonald

Drumnadrochit, Scotland – August 27, 2022 – Every senior solo piping event at the Glenurquhart Highland Games on the banks of Loch Ness was won by a competitor from Ontario. Only nine entered the competition, one of the last events before the Northern Meeting on September 1-2 just down the road at in Inverness. Ultimately, Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby was the overall winner, taking both the Piobaireachd and Jig contests.

Piobaireachd
1st Ian K. MacDonald, “Lament for King George III”
2nd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
3rd Andrew Hayes, Nepan, Ontario
4th Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis

March
1st Andrew Hayes
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

Strathspey & Reel
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Andrew Hayes
3rd Ian K. MacDonald

Jig
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Andrew Hayes
3rd Chris McLeish

