Ontario’s Cobourg Highland Games planned to take place in-person

The Ontario in-person competition circuit has been on hiatus for almost two full seasons, but the Cobourg Highland Games will take place on September 11th, according to the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, which sanctions and runs the event for local organizers.

A full slate of solo competitions are planned, and band events in all grades will keep to a more traditional MSR and march-medley approach. An Open Medley contest will also be offered, with contestants encouraged to use a concert formation.

Cobourg is typically held in June each year, and was the exception to the rest of the seven games on the Ontario circuit, not outright cancelling its event but hoping for a better situation later in the early fall.

The province of Ontario and Canada in general have quickly caught up with coronavirus vaccinations, the country now leading most of the world with partial and full inoculation rates. Ontario will announce Phase 3 of its opening plans next week, allowing for limited indoor gatherings and fairly full outdoor events.

Cases of the COVID-19 “Delta” variant have surged in some parts of Canada, but so far the country’s vaccination rate has staved off spread.

In lieu of outdoor events, the PPBSO is holding a series of online solo competitions and last week held its first summer school of any kind.