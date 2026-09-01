Ozzie Reid, influential western U.S. piping leader, dies

Oswald “Ozzie” Reid, whose decades as a pipe-major, teacher, judge, and administrator made him one of the more influential figures in the development of piping and pipe bands in the western United States, has died at age 90.

Born in Northern Ireland in 1936, Reid immigrated to the United States in 1953 and served with the Sixth U.S. Army Pipe Band before establishing himself in the California piping scene. He played with the Los Angeles Scottish from 1960 to 1968, when he became pipe-major of the Lockheed Pipe Band, later to be the Dunvegan Pipe Band. He remained closely associated with the organization for many years.

Reid’s influence extended well beyond competition. He taught and encouraged generations of pipers and became a familiar figure as a judge at competitions throughout the western United States.

He was also instrumental in administering and developing organized piping and drumming in the region, serving as chair of the Pacific Coast Pipe Band Association and later as general secretary of the Western United States Pipe Band Association.

Reid is perhaps best known for creating the Dr. Dan Reid Memorial Solo Piping Challenge-Recital in San Francisco from 1992 until 2012. Sponsored by the St. Andrews Association of San Francisco and held at the elegant St. Francis Hotel in the city’s center, and later at the Marines Memorial Club & Hotel, the event flew in many of the world’s greatest competing pipers, where they were wined and dined by Reid, who decided who would be invited and invited to return.

The competition was in recital format, each piper having to learn and perform sets of often little-played music prescribed by Reid and Major Archie Cairns, who often judged the event. The audience was asked to wear kilted black-tie and evening gowns. They often sold commercial recordings of the event on cassette tape and CD. Today’s Pipe-Major Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge-Recital has a similar format, but without the stringent repertoire requirements and fancy dress code.

Through his teaching, leadership and organizational work over more than half a century, Reid leaves a substantial legacy in piping and drumming in the western United States.

Our sympathies go out to Ozzie Reid’s family and friends at this sad time.