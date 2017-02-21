Peel Police hitting pub for money

Published: February 27, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

The Grade 1 Peel Regional Police Pipe Band of Brampton, Ontario, has dutifully travelled to the World Pipe Band Championships every year for as long as people can remember, and this year the band hopes to raise a bit more money so that it can enjoy an extended visit and more contests in Scotland.

On tap is a Pub Night fundraising in Hamilton, Ontario, on April 8th, where solo pipers and drummers, Highland dancing, fiddling and the entire band will be heard at the Corktown Pub for an admission fee of $20.

The band hopes to raise enough to get to contests at Bridge of Allen and North Berwick as a tune-up for the World’s.

Peel Regional Police competing in the Friday qualifying round at the 2016 World Pipe Band Championships. [Photo copyright pipes|drums]

Last fall the Peel Police appointed pipe band veteran and former 78th Fraser Highlanders Lead-Drummer Harvey Dawson as its replacement for Lead-Drummer Graham Kirkwood, who departed in order to focus on playing in the Hamilton Police Pipe Band, of which his wife Patricia is pipe-major and his son is a snare drummer.

+ Kirkwood resigns as Peel Police L-D

According to band manager Jim Murdoch, Peel Police have been practicing twice a week since October and has built new repertoire, including a new competition medley.

The band had an up-and-down year in 2016, placing 9th and 10th in the Grade 1 MSR and Medley qualifying rounds, respectively, at the World’s, which were not enough to get into the final.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Browbeating retreat
    Tue, 21 Feb 2017
    Why are you out to get us? You seem to have it in for me. Why are you so unfair? You’re biased! Watching the new US President going at the American intelligence agencies, the media and pretty much anyone or … Continue reading → …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS March 3, 2017Buffalo Bagpipe Band Club 2nd Annual Higland Ball “A Musical Progression”Brownschidle Legion Post Kenmore NY

March 3, 2017Redding Bagpipe CompetitionRed Lion Hotel, Redding, CA USA

March 3, 2017Winnipeg Scottish FestivalCanadinns Polo Park

March 3, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

April 7, 2017Cincinnati Piping & Drumming Solo Competition & WorkshopSpringdale Nazarene Church, 11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246

TIP OF THE DAY
When practicing, take time to listen to your band outside the circle. It helps to analyze the musicality from a different perspective.
Graham Kirkwood, L-D, Niagara Regional Police