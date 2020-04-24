Pipers come together to pay tribute to Nova Scotia victims

Highland pipers banded together in Nova Scotia and around the world at 8 am EDT on Friday, April 24th, to pay a synchronized tribute to the victims of the shootings and fires across the province by a lone perpetrator across the province the April 18-19.

Pipers of every ability played “Amazing Grace,” which has become a universal anthem in times of mourning and tribute.

Dozens participated from as far afield as British Columbia and Scotland, including renowned pipers like Gold Medallist Bruce Gandy, a resident of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, not far from the scene of many of the crimes.

Twenty-two were murdered and at least two physically injured in what was Canada’s biggest mass-killing in Canadian history.

The idea for the tribute was apparently started by Nova Scotia piper Jon Stone.