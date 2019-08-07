pipes|drums’ 2019 Guide to Grade 1 Bands’ World’s Week Practices & Appearances

pipes|drums is happy to bring all pipe band members, friends and aficionados travelling to Scotland for Piping Live! and the World Championships our seventeenth annual Guide to Grade 1 Band Practices and Appearances!

We’ve reached out to all 15 top-grade bands entered for the World’s with a request to share their information, and following is the list.

Numbers are a bit down this year, but the good news is that you can now realistically get to hear and see every Grade 1 band entered to pick up a few tricks of the trade to use with your own band.

We’ll keep updating as additional information comes in. We haven’t heard yet from a few bands, and will add their details when received.

Before setting out for your favourite band’s rehearsal, double-check our guide, as well as with any contacts within the band.

And, of course, don’t forget to send in your prediction for our Pick The Six contest for your chance to win more than over $4,100 in piping/drumming prizes contributed by our excellent advertisers. Deadline is 18:00 GMT, Thursday, August 15.

So, get out there and visit the best bands in the world, as they prep for the friendly kerfuffle on Glasgow Green. Happy learning and happy listening!

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

All practices are at the south end of Kelvingrove Park . “Anyone is welcome to attend. Times may fluctuate with consideration to weather.”

Saturday: competing at North Berwick

Sunday: 10:30 practice – Kelvingrove Park

Monday: 10:30 and 2:00 practices – Kelvingrove Park

Tuesday: 10:30 practice at Kelvingrove Park and 6:00 open practice at the National Piping Centre

Tuesday: competing in the International Quartet Competition

Wednesday: 10:30 and 2:00 practices – Kelvingrove Park

Thursday: 10:30 and 2:00 practices – Kelvingrove Park

Canterbury Caledonian Society (New Zealand)

Practices are on Wednesday and Thursday from 1 pm at the Glasgow Botanic Gardens, weather permitting.

The band is also appearing Monday afternoon at the Buchanan Street parade at 3 pm.

Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

Practicing Wednesday and Thursday from approx 1:30 until about 4 at Kelvingrove Park. “Visitors welcome.”

This may change if it’s raining, and bad weather plans are being worked out.

Glasgow Police (Scotland)

Practice Monday tentatively at Firhill Stadium, Alan Rough Suite, 7:30 pm.

Practice Tuesday at Firhill Stadium, Alan Rough Suite, 7:30 pm.

Thursday, 4 pm: Glasgow Green

Glasgow Skye Association (Scotland)

Tuesday and Thursday night at the Gaelic School, 147 Berkeley St, Glasgow, 8pm

“However, if the weather is good, we’ll be Kelvingrove Park bound.”

Inveraray & District (Scotland)

Johnstone (Scotland)

Monday – Johnstone Pipe Band Hall (McLaurin Crescent, Johnstone, PA5 8RP), 7:30 – 9:30 pm.

Wednesday – Pipe Band Hall, 12 -2 pm. National Piping Centre, 6 pm.

Thursday – Johnstone Pipe Band Hall, 12 -2 pm and 7 -9 pm.

“All venues and times may be subject to change. All guests welcome. Fully stocked bar and refreshments at our band hall.”

Lomond & Clyde (Scotland)

Wednesday, Kelvingrove Park, 2 – 4 pm.

Thursday, Kelvingrove Park, 2 – 4 pm.

“If rain forecasted, then the Royal British Legion Club 17 Cairntoul Dr, Glasgow G14 0XT at the same times. Visitors need to signed in by P-M Don Bradford, and there is a £1 admin entrance fee for all (including band members).”

“Easily accessed and adjacent to Garscadden train station. All welcome.”

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

All practices at Inveralmond Community High School in Livingston.

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday practices, 7-9:45 pm.

Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)

Monday, Cardenden Miners’ Institute, 7:30-10 pm.

Tuesday, Cardenden Miners’ Institute, 7:30-10 pm.

Thursday, Glasgow Green, 1-4 pm.

Police Service of Northern Ireland

ScottishPower (Scotland)

The band is going all out with rehearsals and practices leading up to the SP+R show at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday night. There are a few tickets still left.

Practices at the ScottishPower energy headquarters are restricted due to by the company’s security protocols.

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

Wednesday and Thursday, Glasgow Green, starting at 2:30 pm.

“Weather permitting. Keep an eye on the band’s Facebook page for updates. Everyone welcome.”

Simon Fraser University (Canada)

St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

Wednesday, 2 pm, and Thursday, 2 pm, Glasgow Green (behind the People’s Palace).

Thanks to these bands for their help with assembling our annual guide.