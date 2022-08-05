pipes|drums’ 2022 Guide to Grade 1 Band World’s Week Practices and Appearances

pipes|drums is pleased to bring all pipe band members, friends and enthusiasts in Scotland for Piping Live! and the World Championships our eighteenth Guide to Grade 1 Band Practices and Appearances!

We’ve reached out to all 14 top-grade bands entered for the World’s with a request to share their information, and following is the list.

Numbers are a bit down this year, but the good news is that you can now realistically get to hear and see every Grade 1 band entered to pick up a few tricks of the trade to use with your own band.

We’ll update as additional information comes in from the few bands that are still to get back to us.

Before setting out for your favourite band’s rehearsal, double-check our guide, as well as with any contacts within the band and be sure to adhere to COVID-19 recommendations and policies.

And, of course, don’t forget to send in your prediction for our 2022 Pick The Six contest for your chance to win more than nearly $6,000 (£4,000) in piping/drumming prizes contributed by our excellent advertisers. Deadline is 18:00 GMT, Thursday, August 11.

Our thanks to the bands that shared their information with us and best of luck to all competing at the 2022 World Championships.

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

Practices: Friday, August 5, 11 am to 2 pm; Sunday, August 7, 11 am; Monday, August 8, 11 am to 1 pm; Tuesday, August 9th, 11 am to 1 pm; Wed., Aug. 10, 10 am to 1:30 pm; Thur., Aug. 11, 10 am to 1:30 pm. All practices at Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow. (Note: times are general guidelines and are subject to change due to weather.)

Other appearances: competing at North Berwick, Aug. 6, and in the Piping Live! International Quartet Competition Tue., Aug. 9.

City of Dunedin (USA)

Practices: Aug. 8-11, 2 pm, Ruchill Park near Murano St., Glasgow.

Closkelt (Northern Ireland)

Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

Practices: Kelvingrove Park, Wed., Aug. 10, and Thur., Aug. 11, approximately 2 to 4 pm. (If bad weather the band will make other arrangements.)

Note: “Visitors are welcome.”

Inveraray & District (Scotland)

Other appearance: performing “A Night In That Land” concert, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Wed., Aug. 10th

Johnstone

Practices: Mon., Aug. 8, 7.30-9.30 pm; JPB Hall, Cartside, Johnstone, McLaurin Crescent, PA5 8RP. Thurs., Aug. 10, 12-2 pm and again at 7-9 pm, JPB Hall, Cartside, Johnstone, McLaurin Crescent, PA5 8RP.

Note: “All visitors welcome!”

Other appearance: Tue., Aug. 9, International Quartet Competition, Piping Live!

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

Practices: All practices from 8 to 9:30 pm: Mon., Aug. 8, Inveralmond Community High School, Livingston; Tue., Aug. 9, location TBD; and Thur. Aug. 11, Inveralmond Community High School, Livingston.

Other appearances: competing at North Berwick, Aug. 6, and in the Piping Live! International Quartet Competition on Tue., Aug. 9.

Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)

Due to restricted access at police premises, unfortunately no guests are permitted.

Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)

Practices: Tue., Aug. 9, 7-9:30 pm, Dundonald Institute, 41-41 Main Road, Cardenden, KY5 0DQ. (Visitors welcome to attend but please follow local covid safety guidelines before and during attendance. For large groups, please message our band social media page to see if we can accommodate.) Thur., Aug. 11, Glasgow Green, 2 pm (if raining, the band will practice at the Renfield Centre, 240 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4JP. (Visitors are welcome at both venues!)

Other appearances: competing at North Berwick, Aug. 6.

ScottishPower

Practices: unfortunately, due to security restrictions, can’t accommodate anyone at rehearsals.

Other appearance: Tue., Aug. 9, International Quartet Competition, Piping Live!

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

Practices: Mon., Aug. 8, 7 pm, Shotts band hall, open to all. Thur., Aug. 11, Glasgow Green, 1 pm.

Simon Fraser University (Canada)

St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

Practices: Mon. and Tue., Aug. 8-9, 8-10 pm, Phoenix Park, Dublin. Wed., Aug 10, 3:30 pm, Glasgow Green (weather permitting). Thur., Aug. 11, 2 pm, Glasgow Green (weather permitting).

St. Thomas Alumni (USA)