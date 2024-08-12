Features
August 12, 2024

pipes|drums’ 2024 Guide to Grade 1 Bands’ World’s Week Practices and Appearances

As a service to the many pipe band enthusiasts, fanboys and fangirls in and around Glasgow for the Piping Live! festival and World Pipe Band Championships, we’re pleased to publish the 2024 edition of our pipes|drums Guide to World’s Week Grade 1 Band Practices.

Fourteen are entered in the top grade at the Gargantuan at the Green on August 15th and 16th, comprising the familiar 10 UK and Irish bands and four coming in from further abroad.

We asked (several times in some cases) for their schedule, and the following is what they returned. Despite our efforts, we didn’t hear from a few, so perhaps they prefer their privacy or practice at secure facilities.

Thanks to all pipe-majors who got back to us, and be sure to check back for updates to the schedule for additions and amendments.

 

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

 

City of Dunedin (USA)

Practices

 

Closkelt (Northern Ireland)

  • Thur., Aug. 15th, 14:00-16:00 on Glasgow Green (West Brewery side), weather permitting.

“Everyone welcome.” – Pipe-Major David Chesney

 

Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

Practices

  • Kelvingrove Park (close to the Art Gallery) from approximately 14:00-16:00, Wed., Aug. 14th, and Thur., Aug. 15th. If it’s raining, the band will make alternative arrangements.

“Visitors are welcome.” – Pipe-Major Richard Parkes

 

Inveraray & District (Scotland)

Practices

Other appearance

  • Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

 

Johnstone (Scotland

Practices

“Rehearsals at our hall are open to everyone, you are more than welcome to attend. Please keep an eye on the band’s social media for any changes. We’d like to wish everyone competing over the next week all the very best. Let’s hope for some great weather and great performances.” – Pipe-Major Donald MacKay

 

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

Other appearance

  • Cabar Fèidh Concert, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Wed., Aug. 4th

 

Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)

  • “We practice in a secure police building that doesn’t afford access to the public, sorry!”

Other appearance:

  • Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

 

Police Scotland Fife

Practices

  • Tue., Aug. 13th, 19:00-21:30, Falkland Community Hall Back Wynd, Falkland, Cupar, Scotland
  • Thur., Aug. 15th, 19:30-19:00, Glasgow Green, next to the play park near Greendyke Street near Saltmarket.

 

ScottishPower (Scotland)

 

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

Practices

Other appearance

  • Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

 

Simon Fraser University (Canada)

 

St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

Practices

Other appearance

  • Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

“All are welcome!” – Pipe-Major Alen Tully

 

St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

Practices

  • Every day, Mon., Aug. 12th, through Thur., Aug. 15th, 14:00-16:00, 35 Baird Street, Glasgow
  • Note: “Weather permitting.”

Other appearance

  • Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

 

Best wishes to all bands competing at the 2024 World Championships. May you play to your highest potential.

 

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
August 10, 2024
Ed Langille, 1936-2024
News
August 10, 2024
NPC launches Maket Collective as “a focal point for content about women in piping and drumming”
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?