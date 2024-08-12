pipes|drums’ 2024 Guide to Grade 1 Bands’ World’s Week Practices and Appearances

As a service to the many pipe band enthusiasts, fanboys and fangirls in and around Glasgow for the Piping Live! festival and World Pipe Band Championships, we’re pleased to publish the 2024 edition of our pipes|drums Guide to World’s Week Grade 1 Band Practices.

Fourteen are entered in the top grade at the Gargantuan at the Green on August 15th and 16th, comprising the familiar 10 UK and Irish bands and four coming in from further abroad.

We asked (several times in some cases) for their schedule, and the following is what they returned. Despite our efforts, we didn’t hear from a few, so perhaps they prefer their privacy or practice at secure facilities.

Thanks to all pipe-majors who got back to us, and be sure to check back for updates to the schedule for additions and amendments.

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

City of Dunedin (USA)

Practices

Tue., Aug. 13th, Wed., Aug. 14th, and Thur. Aug. 15th at 14:00 Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow.

Closkelt (Northern Ireland)

Thur., Aug. 15th, 14:00-16:00 on Glasgow Green (West Brewery side), weather permitting.

“Everyone welcome.” – Pipe-Major David Chesney

Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

Practices

Kelvingrove Park (close to the Art Gallery) from approximately 14:00-16:00, Wed., Aug. 14th, and Thur., Aug. 15th. If it’s raining, the band will make alternative arrangements.

“Visitors are welcome.” – Pipe-Major Richard Parkes

Inveraray & District (Scotland)

Practices

Other appearance

Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Johnstone (Scotland

Practices

“Rehearsals at our hall are open to everyone, you are more than welcome to attend. Please keep an eye on the band’s social media for any changes. We’d like to wish everyone competing over the next week all the very best. Let’s hope for some great weather and great performances.” – Pipe-Major Donald MacKay

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

Thursday, Aug. 15th, starting at 20:00, at Inveralmond Community High School, Willowbank, Ladywell, Livingston EH54 6HW

Note: other practices are private as the band prepares for their Wednesday Pre-World’s Concert.

Other appearance

Cabar Fèidh Concert, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Wed., Aug. 4th

Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)

“We practice in a secure police building that doesn’t afford access to the public, sorry!”

Other appearance:

Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Police Scotland Fife

Practices

Tue., Aug. 13th, 19:00-21:30, Falkland Community Hall Back Wynd, Falkland, Cupar, Scotland

Thur., Aug. 15th, 19:30-19:00, Glasgow Green, next to the play park near Greendyke Street near Saltmarket.

ScottishPower (Scotland)

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

Practices

Other appearance

Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Simon Fraser University (Canada)

St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

Practices

Wed., Aug. 14th, and Thur., Aug. 15th, 13:00-15:00 in the park behind the People’s Palace, Glasgow Green.

Other appearance

Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

“All are welcome!” – Pipe-Major Alen Tully

St. Thomas Alumni (USA)

Practices

Every day, Mon., Aug. 12th, through Thur., Aug. 15th, 14:00-16:00, 35 Baird Street, Glasgow

Note: “Weather permitting.”

Other appearance

Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Best wishes to all bands competing at the 2024 World Championships. May you play to your highest potential.