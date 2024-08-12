pipes|drums’ 2024 Guide to Grade 1 Bands’ World’s Week Practices and Appearances
As a service to the many pipe band enthusiasts, fanboys and fangirls in and around Glasgow for the Piping Live! festival and World Pipe Band Championships, we’re pleased to publish the 2024 edition of our pipes|drums Guide to World’s Week Grade 1 Band Practices.
Fourteen are entered in the top grade at the Gargantuan at the Green on August 15th and 16th, comprising the familiar 10 UK and Irish bands and four coming in from further abroad.
We asked (several times in some cases) for their schedule, and the following is what they returned. Despite our efforts, we didn’t hear from a few, so perhaps they prefer their privacy or practice at secure facilities.
Thanks to all pipe-majors who got back to us, and be sure to check back for updates to the schedule for additions and amendments.
78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)
City of Dunedin (USA)
Practices
- Tue., Aug. 13th, Wed., Aug. 14th, and Thur. Aug. 15th at 14:00 Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow.
Closkelt (Northern Ireland)
- Thur., Aug. 15th, 14:00-16:00 on Glasgow Green (West Brewery side), weather permitting.
“Everyone welcome.” – Pipe-Major David Chesney
Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)
Practices
- Kelvingrove Park (close to the Art Gallery) from approximately 14:00-16:00, Wed., Aug. 14th, and Thur., Aug. 15th. If it’s raining, the band will make alternative arrangements.
“Visitors are welcome.” – Pipe-Major Richard Parkes
Inveraray & District (Scotland)
Practices
- Wed., Aug. 16, 14:00 to 17:00, Victoria Park, Glasgow.
- Thur., Aug. 17, 14:00 to 17:00, Victoria Park, Glasgow.
- In case of inclement weather, Royal British Legion, Knightswood Branch, 17 Cairntoul Rd., Glasgow. (Please note that the legion requires a signature in the visitors’ book and £1 entry fee.)
Other appearance
- Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.
Johnstone (Scotland
Practices
- Tuesday, Aug. 13th, 19:30-21:30, Cartside Community Centre, Mclaurin Crescent, Johnstone PA5 8RP
- Thursday, Aug. 15th, 16:00-18:30, Cartside Community Centre, Mclaurin Crescent, Johnstone PA5 8RP
“Rehearsals at our hall are open to everyone, you are more than welcome to attend. Please keep an eye on the band’s social media for any changes. We’d like to wish everyone competing over the next week all the very best. Let’s hope for some great weather and great performances.” – Pipe-Major Donald MacKay
Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)
- Thursday, Aug. 15th, starting at 20:00, at Inveralmond Community High School, Willowbank, Ladywell, Livingston EH54 6HW
- Note: other practices are private as the band prepares for their Wednesday Pre-World’s Concert.
Other appearance
- Cabar Fèidh Concert, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Wed., Aug. 4th
Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)
- “We practice in a secure police building that doesn’t afford access to the public, sorry!”
Other appearance:
- Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.
Police Scotland Fife
Practices
- Tue., Aug. 13th, 19:00-21:30, Falkland Community Hall Back Wynd, Falkland, Cupar, Scotland
- Thur., Aug. 15th, 19:30-19:00, Glasgow Green, next to the play park near Greendyke Street near Saltmarket.
ScottishPower (Scotland)
Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)
Practices
- Mon., Aug. 12th, 19:00-20:30, Shotts Band Hall, Shotts, Scotland.
- Thur., Aug. 15th, Glasgow Green (weather permitting), 14:00-15:30.
Other appearance
- Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.
Simon Fraser University (Canada)
St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)
Practices
- Wed., Aug. 14th, and Thur., Aug. 15th, 13:00-15:00 in the park behind the People’s Palace, Glasgow Green.
Other appearance
- Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.
“All are welcome!” – Pipe-Major Alen Tully
St. Thomas Alumni (USA)
Practices
- Every day, Mon., Aug. 12th, through Thur., Aug. 15th, 14:00-16:00, 35 Baird Street, Glasgow
- Note: “Weather permitting.”
Other appearance
- Tue., Aug. 13th – competing in the International Quartet Challenge, Strathclyde Suite, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.
Best wishes to all bands competing at the 2024 World Championships. May you play to your highest potential.
NO COMMENTS YET