pipes|drums is on the scene at the 2017 Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping, and we are pleased to bring readers/viewers the first of our highlight videos of candid shots and interviews with both famous and the not-so-well-known piping and drumming personalities.

Enjoy!

Stay tuned for more from Piping Live! as the week progresses.

