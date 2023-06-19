Police Scotland Fife take Grade 1 at Lochore

Lochore, Scotland – June 17, 2023 – With straight firsts, Police Scotland Fife gained the win at the Lochore Highland Games in Fife against Johnstone, the only other Grade 1 band in the event. City of Discovery also enjoyed straight firsts from the judges as the only officially graded Grade 2 band in the five-band Grade 2 contest that saw four Grade 3A bands playing up.

Grade 1

1st Police Scotland Fife (1,1,1,1)

2nd Johnstone (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Gordon Laurie, Iain Simpson (piping); Gordon Brown (drumming); Jim Campbell (ensemble)

Grade 2

1st City of Discovery (1,1,1,1)

2nd Edradour Pitlochry & Blair Atholl (Gr3A) (3,2,2,4)

3rd MacKenzie Caledonian (Gr3A) (2,4,4,2)

4th Methil & District (Gr3B) (5,5,3,3)

5th Milngavie (Gr3A) (4,3,5,5)

Judges: Gordon Laurie, Iain Simpson (piping); Gordon Brown (drumming); Jim Campbell (ensemble)

