May 08, 2022

Police Scotland Fife welcome back with a win at Gourock

Police Scotland Fife carry off the Grade 1 trophy at the 2022 Gourock Highland Games.

Gourock, Scotland – May 8, 2022 – the UK pipe band competition scene restarted after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, and it was the Grade 1 Police Scotland Fife that took the prize under new Pipe-Major David Wilton. Conditions were warm and sunny, helping to usher in a rejuvenated pipe band season.

Grade 1
1st Police Scotland Fife (1,2,1,1)
2nd Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia
3rd Johnstone
4th Police Scotland Federation
Judges: Alvis Kerr, John Nevans (piping); Arthur Cook (drumming); Robert Mathieson (ensemble)

