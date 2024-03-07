News
March 07, 2024

Popular ES Session Chanter business under new ownership

Callum Douglas performing with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Callum Douglas is the new owner of the popular ES Session Chanter business, taking over production and sales from Lindsay Ellis, who co-created the product with the late Ross Scrim, both accomplished tool makers who crafted the unique instrument from stainless steel and aluminum.

Callum Douglas is the pipe major of Grade 4 Coupar Angus and a piper with Grade 1 Inveraray & District. He studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is a Red Hot Chilli Pipers member.

The vision for the instrument started with the realization that the practice chanter had not evolved substantially from its original form. A chanter made from precision-engineered materials, which would also accommodate a variety of pitches, led to the concept of using two interchangeable stems, “using aluminum for its ease of machining, strength, and tonal qualities.”

“To put that into perspective, that tolerance is like dividing a human hair eight times.” — Callum Douglas

“Nothing is traditional apart from the blades on the reeds,” Douglas said about the ESS Session Chanter. “The reed seat is machined to plus or minus five-tenths of one-thousandth of an inch and has a 32-micron finish. To put that into perspective, that tolerance is like dividing a human hair eight times.”

Douglas adds that the result is “an incredibly airtight seal around the reed staple with the use of O rings. Raising and lowering the reed is simple, and hemp removal or addition is a thing of the past.”

5 Photos|View Slide Show >

Lincoln Hilton marketed a version of the chanter as part of his Modern Piping business. Hilton frequently uses the chanter in his popular and creative music videos.

The ESS Session Chanter, with a carrying case, retails for £235.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
March 04, 2024
PPBSO Drumming Summit is a go for March 30th
Editorial
March 04, 2024
Comments from a Highland games organizer
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?