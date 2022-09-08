Queen Elizabeth II: a gracious and noble friend to pipers and drummers everywhere

pipes|drums joins the world in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

For all of her 70 years and 214 days on the throne, and her years as princess, she was a devoted supporter of pipers and drummers and Highland bagpipe music.

It can safely be said that no public figure since her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria has given more stature and visibility to piping and drumming.

At this sad and historic time, we extend our condolences to Queen Elizabeth II’s survivors and thank her for her steadfast support for piping and drumming excellence.

We join all pipers and drummers in wishing King Charles III well, and look forward to his continued keen enthusiasm for pipers and drummers everywhere.