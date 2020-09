Rachel Lowry, 2003-2020

Rachel Lowry, the 2017 Junior World Champion Drum-Major and 2019 runner-up in the World Championship Juvenile grade, died in a single vehicle crash in the Markethill area of Armagh, Northern Ireland, on September 24th.

Age 17, she was a member of the Armaghbreague Pipe Band of Armagh, and was a fast-rising star in the pipe band world.

Our sympathies go to Rachel Lowry’s family, the members of Armaghbreague, and her many friends at this sad time.