RNZPBA encouraging young players to apply to join “re-set” National Youth Pipe Band

The worldwide focus on the education and regeneration of new pipers and drummers is intensifying in New Zealand right in the middle of the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands Association competition season, with a call for applicants to the National Youth Pipe Band of New Zealand.

Pipers and drummers younger than 23 are being encouraged to express their interest in auditioning for the 2026 rendition of the country’s National Youth Pipe Band, a “refreshed” program directed by Highland Society of London Gold Medallist Stuart East of Palmerston North, New Zealand, with Head of Drumming Scott Birrell and Bass & Tenor tutor Jack Spencer.

The program, which dates back to 2012, is inspired by and largely modelled on the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, which was launched in 2003. While the Scottish program is managed by the National Piping Centre, the New Zealand Youth Pipe Band initiative, as with similar youth teaching and training initiatives around the world, is run by the country’s competing pipe band association.

Easton intimated that the New Zealand Youth Pipe Band program is being “re-set” to go beyond Highland piping and pipe band drumming into “wider musical opportunities . . . to build momentum and refine individual skills – as well as solidifying lifelong friendships and experiences.”

Applications are open until February 8th.

Easton added that the Youth Band expects to release a full-length recording by the 2025 group on Spotify early this year, describing it as “a snapshot in time of young New Zealand pipers and drummers doing what they love.”

Amid static or declining numbers of new pipers and drummers, exacerbated by the global pandemic, clarion calls to associations to future-proof themselves and the art through organized recruitment and teaching have prompted jurisdictions such as Australia, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Ontario, and the Eastern United States to launch their own programs.

Here’s a promotional video of the National Youth Pipe Band of New Zealand: