Ross, Burns, Bryce on top in Fife

Published: April 8, 2017
Ciaren Ross

Lochgelly, Scotland – April 8, 2017 – Ciaren Ross of Glasgow was the overall winner in the Open Piping and Callum Burns won both Open Snare Drumming events at the annual Kingdom Thistle Solo Piping & Drumming competition held at Lochgelly High School.

Solo Piping
Open (10 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Ciaren Ross
2nd Ross Millar
3rd Jamie MacDonald
Judge: Ian Duncan

MSR
1st Callum Watson
2nd Ciaren Ross
3rd Ross Millar
Judge: Tom Brown

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ciaren Ross
2nd Ross Millar
3rd John Dew
Judge: Tom Brown

18 & Under (13 competed)
MSR
1st Lewis Russell
2nd Luke Kennedy
3rd Jordan Ednie
Judge: Tom Brown

16 & Under (20 competed)
MSR
1st Brody Watson-Massey
2nd Christopher Happs
3rd Luke Kennedy
Judge: Tom Brown

13 & Under (11 competed)
1st Bobby Allen
2nd Jack Liddle
3rd Callum Lowther
Judge: Tom Brown

Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Calum Burns
2nd Blair Logan
3rd Mark Hastings
Judge: Gordon Brown

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Calum Burns
2nd Glen Creighton
3rd Grant Edwards
Judge: Stuart Coils

18 & Under
1st Thomas Barnes
2nd Lachlan Kyle
3rd Kyle Ritchie

16 & Under
1st Lachlan Kyle
2nd Kyle Ritchie
3rd Fergus Kyle

13 & Under
1st Jamie Kerr
2nd McKenzie Forrest
3rd Callum Kyle

Tenor
Open
1st Aaron Bryce
2nd Alisson Gail
Judge: Lynne Ward

18 & Under
1st Aaron Bryce
2nd Shannon Davies
3rd Alison Gail
Judge: Lynne Ward

16 & Under
1st Shannon Davies
2nd Jasmine Rapson
3rd Millie Beeson
Judge: Lynne Ward

