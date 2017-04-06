Ross, Burns, Bryce on top in Fife

Lochgelly, Scotland – April 8, 2017 – Ciaren Ross of Glasgow was the overall winner in the Open Piping and Callum Burns won both Open Snare Drumming events at the annual Kingdom Thistle Solo Piping & Drumming competition held at Lochgelly High School.
Solo Piping
Open (10 competed)
Piobaireachd
1st Ciaren Ross
2nd Ross Millar
3rd Jamie MacDonald
Judge: Ian Duncan
MSR
1st Callum Watson
2nd Ciaren Ross
3rd Ross Millar
Judge: Tom Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ciaren Ross
2nd Ross Millar
3rd John Dew
Judge: Tom Brown
18 & Under (13 competed)
MSR
1st Lewis Russell
2nd Luke Kennedy
3rd Jordan Ednie
Judge: Tom Brown
16 & Under (20 competed)
MSR
1st Brody Watson-Massey
2nd Christopher Happs
3rd Luke Kennedy
Judge: Tom Brown
13 & Under (11 competed)
1st Bobby Allen
2nd Jack Liddle
3rd Callum Lowther
Judge: Tom Brown
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Calum Burns
2nd Blair Logan
3rd Mark Hastings
Judge: Gordon Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Calum Burns
2nd Glen Creighton
3rd Grant Edwards
Judge: Stuart Coils
18 & Under
1st Thomas Barnes
2nd Lachlan Kyle
3rd Kyle Ritchie
16 & Under
1st Lachlan Kyle
2nd Kyle Ritchie
3rd Fergus Kyle
13 & Under
1st Jamie Kerr
2nd McKenzie Forrest
3rd Callum Kyle
Tenor
Open
1st Aaron Bryce
2nd Alisson Gail
Judge: Lynne Ward
18 & Under
1st Aaron Bryce
2nd Shannon Davies
3rd Alison Gail
Judge: Lynne Ward
16 & Under
1st Shannon Davies
2nd Jasmine Rapson
3rd Millie Beeson
Judge: Lynne Ward
Got results? Key them in using the format above, include judges, a photo or two, and any other details, and email them to us. We’ll share them with the piping and drumming world!