Ross, Burns, Bryce on top in Fife

Lochgelly, Scotland – April 8, 2017 – Ciaren Ross of Glasgow was the overall winner in the Open Piping and Callum Burns won both Open Snare Drumming events at the annual Kingdom Thistle Solo Piping & Drumming competition held at Lochgelly High School.

Solo Piping

Open (10 competed)

Piobaireachd

1st Ciaren Ross

2nd Ross Millar

3rd Jamie MacDonald

Judge: Ian Duncan

MSR

1st Callum Watson

2nd Ciaren Ross

3rd Ross Millar

Judge: Tom Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ciaren Ross

2nd Ross Millar

3rd John Dew

Judge: Tom Brown

18 & Under (13 competed)

MSR

1st Lewis Russell

2nd Luke Kennedy

3rd Jordan Ednie

Judge: Tom Brown

16 & Under (20 competed)

MSR

1st Brody Watson-Massey

2nd Christopher Happs

3rd Luke Kennedy

Judge: Tom Brown

13 & Under (11 competed)

1st Bobby Allen

2nd Jack Liddle

3rd Callum Lowther

Judge: Tom Brown

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Calum Burns

2nd Blair Logan

3rd Mark Hastings

Judge: Gordon Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Calum Burns

2nd Glen Creighton

3rd Grant Edwards

Judge: Stuart Coils

18 & Under

1st Thomas Barnes

2nd Lachlan Kyle

3rd Kyle Ritchie

16 & Under

1st Lachlan Kyle

2nd Kyle Ritchie

3rd Fergus Kyle

13 & Under

1st Jamie Kerr

2nd McKenzie Forrest

3rd Callum Kyle

Tenor

Open

1st Aaron Bryce

2nd Alisson Gail

Judge: Lynne Ward

18 & Under

1st Aaron Bryce

2nd Shannon Davies

3rd Alison Gail

Judge: Lynne Ward

16 & Under

1st Shannon Davies

2nd Jasmine Rapson

3rd Millie Beeson

Judge: Lynne Ward

