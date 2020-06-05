Royal Canadian Mounted Police band P-M recovering from severe burns after house fire

A GoFundMe account has been set up in aid of Jeff MacDonald, the pipe-major of the RCMP Regimental Pipes & Drums of Alberta who suffered burns to more than 15% of his body after trying to save his home from a devastating fire.

MacDonald is still in hospital and his entire house was lost. Fortunately, his pipes were saved.

Hugh Armstrong of Grade 2 North Stratton of Edmonton, Alberta, along with other members of his band, have worked with the RCMP Alberta band, and describes MacDonald as “a great guy.”

MacDonald, 33, is originally from Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, and grew up in local Port Morien and Birch Grove. He was the first pipe-major of the Royal Canadian Army Cadets and later joined the 2nd Battalion Nova Scotia Highlanders and moved to Edmonton at 19.

As pipe-major of RCMP Edmonton, MacDonald has performed all over the world, including at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial to Canadian soldiers who fell at the Battle of Vimy Ridge in France.

We join pipers and drummers all over the world in wishing Jeff MacDonald a speedy and full recovery.

pipes|drums has made a donation to the fund, which is trying to achieve at least $8,000.