RSPBA AGM: bass section trophies idea withdrawn; max numbers for discussion; transfer windows passed; no to public scoresheets

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s 2026 annual general meeting was attended by about 40 bands, both in-person and online, or about 16% of RSPBA member-bands based in the UK. (Non-UK bands competing in RSPBA contests must be paid “International” members and have no voting rights.)

According to several sources attending the event, the usual financials and required reports were delivered and approved, and decisions were made on motions most important to competitors were made:

Resurrection of Best Bass Section awards for each grade:

Result: motion withdrawn by mover.

What this means for you: Can be tabled again in future, but remote likelihood of Bass Section trophies in 2026

Creating Transfer Windows for pipe-majors/leading-drummers:

Result: Motion carried.

What this means for you: Additional rigour for RSPBA member bands, requiring adherence to strict timeframes for new and departing leaders. (Anticipate RSPBA to expect other associations to create similar transfer rules.)

Making competition score sheets public:

Result: motion defeated.

What this means for you: the traditional method of competitors scanning and sharing score sheets will have to continue.

Maximum numbers for band members and/or section sizes in competition:

Result: discussion but no resolution. Likely to go to the Music Board for further consideration.

What this means for you: the concept appears to be alive, but if anything is eventually implemented, it won’t be soon.

The organization reported total funds of £819,023 (£411,447 in cash). Total “charitable” income from the championships decreased by more than £22,000 due to holding one fewer event in 2025 and by nearly £30,000 in revenue from the World Pipe Band Championships. The European Championships saw an increase of about £46,000 over 2024. Approximately £203,000 of debt must be repaid in 2026.

The RSPBA’s redesigned website received some criticism for failing to improve functionality. Members remarked that valuable elements of the site previously removed include the data recording bands’ membership status, grades, and other data. The association’s revamped searchable results database no longer includes a Champion of Champions lists, and some bands that competed at past events are no longer shown.

The RSPBA board defended itself against the criticism, contending that the site is an improvement, especially given that the project was managed by volunteers.