RSPBA to table maximum numbers, Bass Section prizes, Transfer Window and more at 2026 March 14th AGM
Through special resolution “notices of motion” put forward by members, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association will formally decide at its March 14th annual general meeting whether to move ahead with discussions regarding, among other matters, establishing maximum numbers for competing bands, making scoresheets publicly available, the reintroduction of Bass-Section prizes at major championships, and the creation of a Sept-Nov “transfer window” for pipe-majors and leading-drummers.
A “notice of motion” at an AGM is a formal, written proposal submitted in advance by a member to introduce new business, policy changes, or by-law amendments for a vote. It ensures that members receive prior notice of proposals, allowing them to consider the topics before voting. In the RSPBA’s case, the topics, if agreed by members, would be formally debated by its Music Board, which would then make a recommendation.
Maximum numbers
Presented by the RSPBA’s Glasgow & West of Scotland Branch, the notice of motion to permit further discussion at the AGM states, “in addition to the established minimum numbers allowed to compete at a contest, an amendment to the rule be introduced to allow a maximum number to compete at any contest.”
The topic of capping numbers has been discussed in pipes|drums for more than 20 years.
Bass Section prize
The notice of motion calls for further discussion regarding the return of Best Bass/Mid Section prizes at all major championships, as well as an annual Champion of Champions title for each grade.
The Best Bass Section award was discontinued after the 2008 season. The RSPBA did not formally provide a reason for dropping the prize, but it was widely believed to be an effort to save precious time at awards ceremonies.
Competitions run by the RSPBA’s Northern Ireland branch have continued to award a bass section prize.
Transfer Window
The rationale for a Transfer Window for pipe-majors and leading-drummers is to discourage leaving one band and registering with another band when approaching the competitive season, unless “the departure of the pipe-major or leading-drummer is mutually agreed between band members, pipe-major and or leading-drummer of the transferring band, and the transferring band consents to the registration of the departing pipe-major and or leading-drummer with another band outwith the Transfer Window.”
Scoresheets
The notice of motion calls for all critique sheets to be made accessible to all who wish to read them, including the general public.
“All sheets shall be published in a central and accessible format as soon as practicably possible, but not more than 14 days after each major championship or any other championship. The method of publication shall be determined and recommended by the Music Board,” compliant with all relevant data protection legislation.
Minimum numbers
“Easement” criteria set in 2022 to help more bands be competitively operational would be amended to set total minimum competing players at nine (six pipers, two snare drummers, one bass drummer), except for Grade 1 bands, which would need a minimum of eight pipers, three snare drummers, and one bass drummer.
Several motions regarding rules for playing in or leading Juvenile bands, starting times, reporting the return of trophies, and playing up a grade at non-major championships will be voted on.
Financials
The organization reports total funds of £819,023 (£411,447 in cash). Total “charitable” income from the championships decreased by more than £22,000 due to holding one fewer event in 2025 and by nearly £30,000 in revenue from the World Pipe Band Championships. The European Championships saw an increase of about £46,000 over 2024.
Approximately £203,000 of debt must be repaid in 2026.
With two additional employees in 2025, wages and salaries increased by nearly £30,000.
Music Board Convenor Sharon Smith will report on the activities of the body’s Standards & Grading Group, Format Group, and Tunes Group.
The RSPBA’s Music Board comprises:
- Craig Black (Dundee, Perth & Angus branch)
- Denise Buchan (North of Scotland)
- Andrew Gray (North of Scotland)
- Mark Hasson (Northern Ireland)
- Karl Lees (Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway)
- Alistair McCleery (Board of Directors)
- Gordon McDermid (Glasgow & West of Scotland)
- Stevie McQuillan (Lothian & Borders)
- Lee Moore (Lothian & Borders)
- Iona Scotston (South of England)
- Colin Smith (North of England)
- Sharon Smith (Board of Directors)
- Paul Starr (Board of Directors)
The RSPBA’s AGM is both an in-person and online meeting, and CEO Colin Mulhern stated: “As a member of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at a general meeting.” Proxy formalities must be completed within 48 hours of the meeting.
To compete at RSPBA-sanctioned competitions, non-UK bands (including those based in Ireland) must pay for an RSPBA International Membership, as well as be a good-standing member with their home association. They have no voting rights.
3 COMMENTS
Max sizes – yes
Transfer window – yes
Mid Section prizes – only if there are defined rules – too often in the past they were thrown at the band that won the drumming.
Music Board – as a member of the music board you have to be registered with a band. To judge the world solo drumming you have to be unattached yet I see a name on the board that is attached but judges the world tenor drumming, surely this event carries the same status as the snare drumming therefore why is an attached “judge” on the panel!
The Transfer Window is a good idea, but the mutual agreement clause risks undermining it entirely. If a PM/LD asks to leave and is refused, the relationship can be damaged — are they likely to stay and contribute positively, or just leave anyway? A hard rule protects both parties — nobody has to ask, nobody has to refuse, the window is simply the reason.
But is a leader leaving really the problem? The real issue is when others follow and a band is left unable to compete. Without addressing that, the rule may be targeting the symptom rather than the cause. Maybe the simplest solution is to extend the window to all players. If everyone transfers within the same defined period it takes the politics out of it completely — no one is singled out, no one has to ask anyone anything, and player movement just becomes part of the calendar.
There is no perfect solution, and any approach has its own practical difficulties — exemptions and common sense would be needed for relocation, bands unable to compete, or players returning after time away, and there are many other scenarios besides. But it is worth asking whether the current wording actually achieves what it sets out to do.
That said, it is genuinely pleasing to see the association taking so many positive steps of late. Long may it continue.
Hi
Maximum numbers, too late, that horse has already bolted. More than 20 years ago the association was happy to see the emergence of the super bands, and did precisely nothing to discourage this. Anyone could see that huge bands in Grade 1 was going to eventually affect the rest of the grades. Now it has stated to eat itself as the numbers of grade 1 bands fall off a cliff. You reap what you sow.
Bass section? it should never have been removed, and should return.
Transfer window? yes absolutely. That will work. What could be better for morale than a squad of players bitching continuously because they want to be playing somewhere else.
Scoresheets? Yes, why not. They are not a confidential document.
Minimum numbers? Most of the bands in the lower grades would just about make the requirement of Minimum numbers