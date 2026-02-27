RSPBA to table maximum numbers, Bass Section prizes, Transfer Window and more at 2026 March 14th AGM

Through special resolution “notices of motion” put forward by members, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association will formally decide at its March 14th annual general meeting whether to move ahead with discussions regarding, among other matters, establishing maximum numbers for competing bands, making scoresheets publicly available, the reintroduction of Bass-Section prizes at major championships, and the creation of a Sept-Nov “transfer window” for pipe-majors and leading-drummers.

A “notice of motion” at an AGM is a formal, written proposal submitted in advance by a member to introduce new business, policy changes, or by-law amendments for a vote. It ensures that members receive prior notice of proposals, allowing them to consider the topics before voting. In the RSPBA’s case, the topics, if agreed by members, would be formally debated by its Music Board, which would then make a recommendation.

Maximum numbers

Presented by the RSPBA’s Glasgow & West of Scotland Branch, the notice of motion to permit further discussion at the AGM states, “in addition to the established minimum numbers allowed to compete at a contest, an amendment to the rule be introduced to allow a maximum number to compete at any contest.”

The topic of capping numbers has been discussed in pipes|drums for more than 20 years.

Bass Section prize

The notice of motion calls for further discussion regarding the return of Best Bass/Mid Section prizes at all major championships, as well as an annual Champion of Champions title for each grade.

The Best Bass Section award was discontinued after the 2008 season. The RSPBA did not formally provide a reason for dropping the prize, but it was widely believed to be an effort to save precious time at awards ceremonies.

Competitions run by the RSPBA’s Northern Ireland branch have continued to award a bass section prize.

Transfer Window

The rationale for a Transfer Window for pipe-majors and leading-drummers is to discourage leaving one band and registering with another band when approaching the competitive season, unless “the departure of the pipe-major or leading-drummer is mutually agreed between band members, pipe-major and or leading-drummer of the transferring band, and the transferring band consents to the registration of the departing pipe-major and or leading-drummer with another band outwith the Transfer Window.”

Scoresheets

The notice of motion calls for all critique sheets to be made accessible to all who wish to read them, including the general public.

“All sheets shall be published in a central and accessible format as soon as practicably possible, but not more than 14 days after each major championship or any other championship. The method of publication shall be determined and recommended by the Music Board,” compliant with all relevant data protection legislation.

Minimum numbers

“Easement” criteria set in 2022 to help more bands be competitively operational would be amended to set total minimum competing players at nine (six pipers, two snare drummers, one bass drummer), except for Grade 1 bands, which would need a minimum of eight pipers, three snare drummers, and one bass drummer.

Several motions regarding rules for playing in or leading Juvenile bands, starting times, reporting the return of trophies, and playing up a grade at non-major championships will be voted on.

Financials

The organization reports total funds of £819,023 (£411,447 in cash). Total “charitable” income from the championships decreased by more than £22,000 due to holding one fewer event in 2025 and by nearly £30,000 in revenue from the World Pipe Band Championships. The European Championships saw an increase of about £46,000 over 2024.

Approximately £203,000 of debt must be repaid in 2026.

With two additional employees in 2025, wages and salaries increased by nearly £30,000.

Music Board Convenor Sharon Smith will report on the activities of the body’s Standards & Grading Group, Format Group, and Tunes Group.

The RSPBA’s Music Board comprises:

Craig Black (Dundee, Perth & Angus branch)

Denise Buchan (North of Scotland)

Andrew Gray (North of Scotland)

Mark Hasson (Northern Ireland)

Karl Lees (Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway)

Alistair McCleery (Board of Directors)

Gordon McDermid (Glasgow & West of Scotland)

Stevie McQuillan (Lothian & Borders)

Lee Moore (Lothian & Borders)

Iona Scotston (South of England)

Colin Smith (North of England)

Sharon Smith (Board of Directors)

Paul Starr (Board of Directors)

The RSPBA’s AGM is both an in-person and online meeting, and CEO Colin Mulhern stated: “As a member of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at a general meeting.” Proxy formalities must be completed within 48 hours of the meeting.

To compete at RSPBA-sanctioned competitions, non-UK bands (including those based in Ireland) must pay for an RSPBA International Membership, as well as be a good-standing member with their home association. They have no voting rights.