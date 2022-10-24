Ruairidh Brown wins Lochnell Intermediate Youth Solo Piping Championship

Benderloch, Scotland – October 22, 2022 – Ruairidh Brown of Dunblane, Scotland, was the overall winner and recipient of the 2022 Lochnell Championship Cup, the Royal Scottish Pipers Society’s Bronze Star, and an additional £200 at the Lochnell Intermediate Youth Solo Piping Championship, an event put on by the Argyllshire Gathering Trust specifically for Scotland’s young rising solo piping stars. The contest, consisting of Piobaireachd and MSR events, and pipers had to submit four piobaireachd and four of each tune type for the MSR, the judges choosing which to play the night before.

The Jimmy McIntosh MBE Memorial Trophy for Piobaireachd was presented by Joyce McIntosh to winner Andrew Ferguson of Dollar, Scotland, in honour of her late husband, the celebrated teacher, competitor, author, and leader in the piping world. The Willie McCallum Sr. Trophy for the MSR was presented by Morag McCallum on behalf of sponsor McCallum Bagpipes in memory of her father, the legendary figure who promoted and supported piping during his life throughout Argyllshire and beyond.

All seven of the invited players received at least one prize.

The competition was held at the chapel at Lochnell Castle, home of the Earl of Dundonald, and hosted by the earl’s son, Lord Archie Cochrane.

Piobaireachd (Jimmy McIntosh MBE Memorial Trophy)

1st Andrew Ferguson, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck” (£120)

2nd Gregor MacDonald, North Connell, Scotland, “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff” (£80)

3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon” (£60)

4th Ruairidh Brown, “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kintarbet’s Fancy” (£40)

MSR (Willie McCallum Sr. Trophy)

1st Ruairidh Brown, “Allan Dodd’s Farewell to Scotland,” “Inveraray Castle,” “John Morrison, Assynt House” (£120)

2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland, “Colin Thompson,” “Kirstie McCalman’s Favourite,” “Broadford Bay” (£80)

3rd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh, “The Duchess of Edinburgh,” “The Islay Ball,” ” Traditional” (£60)

4th Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland, “Hugh Alexander Lowe of Tiree,” “Pipe-Major Hector Maclean,” “The Cockerel in the Creel” (£40)

Derek Fraser, Willie McCallum and A. John Wilson judged both events. Each piper received an appearance allowance for attending. The competition was emceed by Robert Wallace.