Rudolph dines out at Wind & Wine

Stellenbosch, South Africa – September 17, 2017 – Gareth Rudolph of Johannesburg won both of the Open events at the first Wind & Wine Piping Series event held at the Waterford Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, and a perfect weather-day for piping and not a little wine tasting afterwards.

September 17, 1971 Donald MacPherson wins 7th Clasp at Inverness with “Battle of Waterloo”.

