Rudolph dines out at Wind & Wine

Published: September 17, 2017
Stellenbosch, South Africa – September 17, 2017 – Gareth Rudolph of Johannesburg won both of the Open events at the first Wind & Wine Piping Series event held at the Waterford Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, and a perfect weather-day for piping and not a little wine tasting afterwards.

Open
Piobaireachd (six competed)
1st Gareth Rudolph
2nd Gary Ballentine
3rd Matthew Addington
Judges: Donald Crawford, Chris Terry

MSRHJ (10 competed)
1st Gareth Rudolph
2nd Stuart Hobson
3rd Gary Ballentine
Judges: Donald Crawford, Sean Maher, Chris Terry

Amateur MSR (eight competed)
1st Dylan Marais
2nd Colin Andrews
3rd Peter Mouton
Judges: Grant Scheffel, Graham Whitley

 

