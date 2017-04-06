SFU prevails at BC Annual Gathering

(Page 1 of 1)

Surrey, British Columbia – April 14-15, 2017 – The much anticipated debut of the revamped Dowco Triumph Street resulted in Simon Fraser University winning both events in the Grade 1 band contest at the British Columbia Pipers Association’s Annual Gathering at Clayton Heights Secondary School. Rocky Mountain of Calgary won both events in the three-band Grade 2 contest. In the Friday solo piping, Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, won both the MacCrimmon Cairn for piobaireachd and the MSR, taking the aggregate prize. At the awards ceremony, BCPA President Rob MacNeil was presented with an Honourary Life Membership to the BCPA for his many years of contributions to bands and the Society.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

1st Simon Fraser University

2nd Dowco Triumph Street

Drumming: Simon Fraser University

MSR

1st Simon Fraser University

2nd Dowco Triumph Street

Drumming: Simon Fraser University

Grade 2 (aggregate, three competed)

1st Rocky Mountain

2nd Portland Metro

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 2

Drumming: Rocky Mountain/Portland Metro (tie)

Grade 3 (overall, three competed)

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

2nd Greighlan Crossing

3rd Vanisle Caledonia

Drumming: Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

Grade 4 (seven competed)

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Keith Highlanders

3rd Kamloops

Drumming: Northwest Junior

Grade 5 (one played)

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

Judges for all events: Richard Hawke, James MacHattie, Bruce Gandy (piping); Ian Lawson, John Fisher (drumming); John Fisher, Richard Hawke, Bruce Gandy, Colin Magee (ensemble)



Solo Piping

Professional

MacCrimmon Memorial Cairn Piobairecahd

1st Bruce Gandy

2nd Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

3rd James P. Troy, Victoria, British Columbia

4th Andrew Lewis, St. Paul

Judge: Richard Hawke

MSR

1st Bruce Gandy

2nd Andrew Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

3rd Jack Lee

4th Alastair Lee

5th James P. Troy

Jig

1st James P. Troy

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Zephan Knichel, White Rock, British Columbia

4th Andrew Lee

Solo Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Grant Maxwell

2nd Kyle Wallace

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Grant Maxwell

2nd Gavin MacRae