SFU prevails at BC Annual Gathering

Surrey, British Columbia – April 14-15, 2017 – The much anticipated debut of the revamped Dowco Triumph Street resulted in Simon Fraser University winning both events in the Grade 1 band contest at the British Columbia Pipers Association’s Annual Gathering at Clayton Heights Secondary School. Rocky Mountain of Calgary won both events in the three-band Grade 2 contest. In the Friday solo piping, Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, won both the MacCrimmon Cairn for piobaireachd and the MSR, taking the aggregate prize. At the awards ceremony, BCPA President Rob MacNeil was presented with an Honourary Life Membership to the BCPA for his many years of contributions to bands and the Society.
Bands
Grade 1
Medley
1st Simon Fraser University
2nd Dowco Triumph Street
Drumming: Simon Fraser University
MSR
1st Simon Fraser University
2nd Dowco Triumph Street
Drumming: Simon Fraser University
Grade 2 (aggregate, three competed)
1st Rocky Mountain
2nd Portland Metro
3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 2
Drumming: Rocky Mountain/Portland Metro (tie)
Grade 3 (overall, three competed)
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
2nd Greighlan Crossing
3rd Vanisle Caledonia
Drumming: Robert Malcolm Memorial 3
Grade 4 (seven competed)
1st Northwest Junior
2nd Keith Highlanders
3rd Kamloops
Drumming: Northwest Junior
Grade 5 (one played)
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5
Judges for all events: Richard Hawke, James MacHattie, Bruce Gandy (piping); Ian Lawson, John Fisher (drumming); John Fisher, Richard Hawke, Bruce Gandy, Colin Magee (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Professional
MacCrimmon Memorial Cairn Piobairecahd
1st Bruce Gandy
2nd Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
3rd James P. Troy, Victoria, British Columbia
4th Andrew Lewis, St. Paul
Judge: Richard Hawke
MSR
1st Bruce Gandy
2nd Andrew Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
3rd Jack Lee
4th Alastair Lee
5th James P. Troy
Jig
1st James P. Troy
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd Zephan Knichel, White Rock, British Columbia
4th Andrew Lee
Solo Snare Drumming
MSR
1st Grant Maxwell
2nd Kyle Wallace
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Grant Maxwell
2nd Gavin MacRae