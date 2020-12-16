Southern Hemisphere Online Mini-Bands attract 57 entries

The Internet – December 2020 – The first Southern Hemisphere Online Mini Band Competition attracted 57 separate groups and more than 500 pipers and drummers from Australia and Thailand in an event sponsored by the National Youth Pipe Band of Australia, St. Kilda Retail, and Tomb’s Tone Percussion.

Prizes were shared by many schools and The Scots College Sydney took home the most awards, including the top Open Medley trophy.

“It is a great testament to the drive and resilience of our community and tutors involved in the teaching programs associated with these bands during very difficult and uncertain times,” said spokesperson and organizer Scott Nicolson. “There is no doubt that the future of our art is in safe hands. The underlying principle for this competition was to provide an opportunity for youth to be set a goal and perform.”

Each judge assessed performances solely from an ensemble perspective since bands had little preparation time to prepare after coronavirus restrictions were lifted. Mini-bands were required to perform in open concert formation, adhering to government guidelines. Bands submitted recorded videos, which judges critiqued over a period of time.

Open Medley

1st The Scots College Sydney A2

2nd Brisbane Boys College

3rd The Scots College Sydney A1

4th The Scots School Albury A

Judges: Arthur Cook, Alisdair McLaren, Nat Russell

Juvenile – MSR

1st Brisbane Boys College 1

2nd The Scots College Sydney 1

3rd Brisbane Boys College 2

4th The Scots College Sydney 3

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Stephen Creighton, Sam Young

Juvenile A – MSR

1st The Scots College Sydney A1

2nd The Scots College Sydney A2

3th Brisbane Boys College A1

4th The Scots College Sydney A3

Judges: Arthur Cook, Alisdair McLaren, Nat Russell

Novice B – Selection of Marches

1st The Scots School Albury Pipe Band A

2nd Brisbane Boys College B2

3rd The Scots College Sydney B3

4th = Scots All Saints College Bathurst / The Scotch College Melbourne 2

5th Ballarat Grammar

6th Vajiravudh College (Thailand)

Judges: Callum Beaumont, Stephen Creighton, Sam Young

Drummers’ Fanfare

1st The Scots College Sydney

2nd Brisbane Boys College

3rd Presbyterian Ladies College Melbourne

4th The Scotch College Melbourne 2

Judges: Arthur Cook, Stephen Creighton, Andrew Womersley