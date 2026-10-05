SPBA ushers in Saskatchewan off-season with online fall workshops, open to all

Like warming sunshine in the long Canadian Prairies winter, the Saskatchewan Pipe Band Association has scheduled a series of fall events for pipers and drummers, including online workshops with Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association judges Terry Lee and Duncan Millar and a November Mini Gathering.

The two Zoom sessions will focus on the judging of solo piping and drumming. While aimed particularly at current and prospective adjudicators, the workshops are also open to teachers, band instructors, and competitors who want to better understand what judges listen for in performances.

Non-Saskatchewan Pipe Band Association members are welcome to participate for a modest registration fee.

On October 17th from 9-10:30 am CST, Lee will lead a presentation and question-and-answer session on judging solo piping.

In addition to discussing performance assessment, Lee will cover practical aspects of adjudication, including tracking large classes, arriving at results, and writing useful critique sheets for competitors.

On November 7th from 9-10:30 am CST, Duncan Millar will conduct a similar Zoom presentation and Q&A focusing on solo drumming. The session will address judging considerations for drummers as well as the practical responsibilities involved in adjudicating competitions.

The SPBA will follow the workshops with its Mini Gathering on November 28, bringing solo competitors and bands together for an afternoon of competition and music.

The Mini Gathering will be followed by the annual fundraising ceilidh supporting the Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival, held each May long weekend in Regina.

More information and registration details are available on the Saskatchewan Pipe Band Association website.

The Saskatchewan Pipe Band Association is relatively small, but creatively mighty, and a member of the Alliance of North American Pipe Band Associations.