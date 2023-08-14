Stephen Creighton wins 2023 British Drumming Championship

Glasgow – August 14, 2023 – The first full day of the 2023 Piping Live! Glasgow Festival of Piping included for the first time the British Solo Drumming Championships at the National Piping Centre, with Dublin’s Stephen Creighton, leading-drummer of Grade 1 St. Laurence O’Toole, winning the event, one of several qualifying competitions for the World Solo Drumming in October.

Each drummer had to play an MSR, drawn from two submitted. Ties were broken by the player with the higher single placing from one of the two judges. Rankings between the judges were in solid agreement on the first two placings, but frequently divergent with the remaining 12 contestants, three with seven placings separating them.

British Solo Drumming Championship

1st Stephen Creighton (1,1)

2nd Grant Cassidy, Uddingston (2,2)

3rd Ryan King, Edradour Pitlochry & Blair Atholl (5,4)

4th Anael Tanguy, ScottishPower (3,8)

5th Richard Black, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (10,3)

6th Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery (7,6)

7th David Clark, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (4,11)

8th Daniel Mulcahy, St. Laurence O’Toole (12,5)

9th Adam McCollum, Field Marshal Montgomery (6,12)

10th Fraser Bruce, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (11,7)

11th Gus Sicard, Inveraray & District (8,13)

12th Euan MacDonald, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (13,9)

13th Paul Strickland, Milngavie (9,14)

14th Bryce Parker, St. Thomas Alumni (14,10)

Judges: S. Coils, Lee Innes

Creighton and the five others in the top six gain a spot in the semi-final of the World Championships.

They join these players who have already gained a bye in previous qualifiers: