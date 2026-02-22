Steven McWhirter wins everything at PacRim Solo Drumming in Vancouver
Vancouver – February 21, 2026 – Steven McWhirter was the winner of the Pacific Rim Solo Snare Drumming Championship, presented by the BC Pipers’ Association and hosted by the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada at the Seaforth Armoury. McWhirter won all three events and earned CAD$2,500 for his success.
The MSR part of the contest was run by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association as a qualifier for the semi-final of the World Solo Drumming Championships in Glasgow in October, with the top four finishers qualifying. It is also the second in the association’s eight-competition Champion of Champions League events.
MSR (top four qualify for World Solo Drumming Championships)
1st Steven McWhirter, Falkirk, Scotland ($500, J. Reid Maxwell Medal)
2nd Cameron Lawson, Glasgow ($300)
3rd Eric MacNeill, Dunedin, Florida ($200)
4th Robert Graham, Everett, Washington ($100)
5th Jake Mix, Port Moody, British Columbia
6th Kyle Wardell, Hamilton, Ontario
Judges: Ian Lawson, Duncan Millar
BCPA Compound Time March
1st Steven McWhirter ($500)
2nd Robert Graham ($300)
3rd Eric MacNeill ($200)
4th Malcolm Fuller, Coquitlam, British Columbia
5th Cameron Lawson
6th Kyle Wardell
Judges: Duncan Millar, Cameron Reid
BCPA Hornpipe & Jig
1st Steven McWhirter ($500)
2nd Eli Fugate, San Diego ($300)
3rd Megan Millar, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia ($200)
4th Robert Graham
5th Cameron Lawson
6th Eric MacNeill
Judges: Ian Lawson, Cameron Reid
Overall
1st Steven McWhirter ($1,000)
2nd Robert Graham ($500)
3rd Cameron Lawson ($250)
