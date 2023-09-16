Results
September 16, 2023

Stuart Liddell wins 2023 Springbank Invitational

Stuart Liddell [Photo Derek Maxwell]
Campbeltown, Scotland – September 16, 2023 – When the results were distilled, the winner of the 2023 Springbank Invitational Solo Piping Championship was Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland. The overall champion is determined only by the results from the Piobaireachd and MSR events.

The competition is sponsored by the local Springbank Distillery and run by the Kintyre Pipers Society. It was once again held at the Argyll Arms Hotel.

Piobaireachd
1st Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, “Scarce of Fishing”
2nd Stuart Liddell, “In Praise of Morag”
3rd Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland, “The Daughter’s Lament”
4th Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “The Big Spree”

MMSSRR
1st Stuart Liddell, “Bonnie Anne,” “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage” / “Lady Louden,” “Glentruim” / “The Highlanders’ Institute,” “The Smith of Chillichassie”
2nd Callum Beaumont
3rd Willie McCallum
4th Alasdair Henderson

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Stuart Liddell, “Raigmore,” “The Canister”
2nd Willie McCallum
3rd Callum Beaumont
4th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

6/8 March
1st Willie McCallum, “The North Berwick Highland Games”
2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
3rd Alasdair Henderson
4th Finlay Johnston

Robert Barnes, Willie Morrison and John Wilson judged everything.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
September 09, 2023
Cascadia appoints Steven Wheeler leading-drummer as Amber Stone steps down
News
September 09, 2023
78th Frasers appoint Grey pipe-major; Iain K. MacDonald also joins
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?