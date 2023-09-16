Stuart Liddell wins 2023 Springbank Invitational

Campbeltown, Scotland – September 16, 2023 – When the results were distilled, the winner of the 2023 Springbank Invitational Solo Piping Championship was Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland. The overall champion is determined only by the results from the Piobaireachd and MSR events.

The competition is sponsored by the local Springbank Distillery and run by the Kintyre Pipers Society. It was once again held at the Argyll Arms Hotel.

Piobaireachd

1st Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland, “Scarce of Fishing”

2nd Stuart Liddell, “In Praise of Morag”

3rd Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland, “The Daughter’s Lament”

4th Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “The Big Spree”

MMSSRR

1st Stuart Liddell, “Bonnie Anne,” “John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage” / “Lady Louden,” “Glentruim” / “The Highlanders’ Institute,” “The Smith of Chillichassie”

2nd Callum Beaumont

3rd Willie McCallum

4th Alasdair Henderson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Stuart Liddell, “Raigmore,” “The Canister”

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Callum Beaumont

4th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

6/8 March

1st Willie McCallum, “The North Berwick Highland Games”

2nd Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

3rd Alasdair Henderson

4th Finlay Johnston

Robert Barnes, Willie Morrison and John Wilson judged everything.