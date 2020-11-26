Stuart Samson MBE launches SDSamsonMusic.com

Former Director of Army Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming and MBE recipients Stuart Samson has put together an interactive website that showcases his compositions, plus Piping Noel, a compilation of Christmas music arranged for the Highland pipes just in time for the holiday season.

He’s also revealed that The Parkgrove Collection, his second book of original compositions, will be released early in 2021 in digital format through the site.

The Parkgrove Collection follows his 2011 release of Land of Bens and Glens and Heroes, also included on the website in both paper and digital forms.

Samson also provides recordings of each composition on S.D. Samson Music. The site is currently limited to his own compositions and arrangements, which cover all Highland pipe music genres including piobaireachd. He’s leaving the door open for expanding the site to include other composers’ works.

“At the moment the site is to promote and make available my own compositions and arrangements,” Samson said. “Maybe in the future I can consider expanding the site to incorporate other composers, I am hoping that once I have the new collection launched I will have a bit more time to think how I want to move forward in a creative sense.”

Now retired, Samson had a long and distinguished military career, beginning with the Gordon Highlanders in the 1980s, and was a teacher with the National Piping Centre in Glasgow for nine years.

He was awarded the Medal of the British Empire in 2008 for services to piping in the military and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, for which he was director for many years, often playing the coveted part of the Lone Piper finale atop the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle. Stuart Samson was a successful solo competitor at the highest levels and, among other bands, was a member of the Grade 1 Spirit of Scotland in 2008. He’s in high demand as a judge for top-tier solo piping competitions.

Related

Samson awarded MBE

July 31, 2008